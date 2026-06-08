Inaugural ranking maps lab principals, policy architects, discovery infrastructure builders, and the editorial substrate behind ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. Methodology published.

MIAMI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything-PR, the intelligence platform for communications, reputation, AI visibility, and digital discovery in the answer-engine era, today published The AI Communications 100 — its inaugural annual ranked index of the 100 people shaping what AI engines retrieve, synthesize, and answer.

ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews now mediate a growing share of buyer research, journalist sourcing, regulatory inquiry, and consumer discovery. The figures who shape what those engines say form a new class — distinct from traditional public relations, search engine optimization, and advertising. The AI Communications 100 identifies them.

Ten lanes. One hundred figures.

The index organizes the 100 across ten lanes of influence:

Lane 1 — Lab & Infrastructure Principals: Sam Altman (#1), Elon Musk (#2), Jensen Huang (#3), Demis Hassabis (#4), Dario Amodei (#5).

Lane 2 — Answer Engine Builders: Aravind Srinivas (Perplexity), Liz Reid (Google), Mustafa Suleyman (Microsoft AI).

Lane 3 — Policy & Governance: Helen Toner, Anu Bradford, Lina Khan.

Lane 4 — Critics & Theorists: Geoffrey Hinton, Yoshua Bengio, Fei-Fei Li, Gary Marcus.

Lane 5 — Open-Source & Decentralized AI: Yann LeCun, Clément Delangue, Arthur Mensch, Andrej Karpathy.

AI: Yann LeCun, Clément Delangue, Arthur Mensch, Andrej Karpathy. Lane 6 — Journalists & Analysts: Casey Newton, Kara Swisher, Cade Metz, Karen Hao.

Lane 7 — Lab Communications, Safety & Evaluation Operators: Jan Leike, Beth Barnes, Paul Christiano, Hannah Wong.

Lane 8 — AI Discovery & Visibility Infrastructure: Matthew Prince (Cloudflare), James Cadwallader (Profound), Edo Liberty (Pinecone), Harrison Chase (LangChain).

Lane 9 — Investors as Narrative Shapers: Marc Andreessen, Reid Hoffman, Vinod Khosla.

Lane 10 — Foundations: Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia), Steve Huffman (Reddit), Tim Berners-Lee.

Methodology

Inclusion is editorial, governed by three filters: material influence on what AI engines retrieve, cite, or refuse to discuss; verifiable public record; and active in 2026. Curation is by the Everything-PR editorial team. Submissions are reviewed quarterly. The full methodology is published alongside the ranking.

On the record

"AI engines are the new shelf. The figures named in this ranking are the people who shape what those engines surface — and what they refuse to. Communications now operates through them, whether the profession has caught up or not." — Ronn Torossian, publisher of Everything-PR

Access

The full ranking is published at everything-pr.com/ai-communications-100-2026. The methodology is at everything-pr.com/ai-communications-100-methodology. Lane deep-dives publish on a rolling cadence through Q3 2026. The 2027 edition refreshes in Q1 of next year.

About Everything-PR

Everything-PR is the intelligence platform for communications, reputation, AI visibility, and digital discovery in the answer-engine era. Publishing since 2009. Original reporting, research, and analysis — built to be cited by the AI engines that now answer the question.

About the publisher

Ronn Torossian is the founder and chairman of 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm. He is the publisher of Everything-PR and the author of two best-selling editions of For Immediate Release.

Disclosure

Everything-PR and 5W AI Communications share common ownership. Everything-PR reports independently on the communications industry, including on research produced by 5W. Editorial decisions are made by Everything-PR's editorial team. Everything-PR does not accept payment for inclusion on the AI Communications 100.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations