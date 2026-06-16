EVMATCH SELECTS EPIC CHARGING AS ITS EXCLUSIVE CHARGING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, BACKED BY STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EV charging software provider Epic Charging today announced that EVmatch, the Silicon Valley-based EV charging company specializing in multifamily and workplace charging, has selected Epic as its exclusive charging software provider. The agreement is reinforced by a strategic investment from Epic in EVmatch, positioning both companies to make reliable, profitable EV charging standard in U.S. apartment communities.

EVmatch will continue operating under its own brand, now powered by Epic's platform and a new dashboard and mobile app. EVmatch brings deep customer relationships, deployment know-how, and utility-program expertise built over a decade, while Epic supplies the software layer: reservation-based access, dynamic load management, driver authentication and payments, real-time monitoring, OCPP-based interoperability across major charger brands, and U.S.-based support.

The companies came together when Enel X Way abruptly shut down its North American operations in October 2024, leaving much of EVmatch's installed base without a reliable backend server. EVmatch partnered with Epic to migrate those chargers onto Epic's hardware-agnostic platform, keeping customers' charging operations running. That migration grew into a full software partnership, an exclusive provider agreement, and now a strategic investment.

"Multifamily is the hardest segment in EV charging, and it's the one we've committed to since day one," said Heather Hochrein, Founder and CEO of EVmatch. "This investment means we can scale that model with a partner who has proven they can execute."

"EVmatch has spent a decade solving the problems that make multifamily charging hard: shared access, resident billing, rebate programs, and properties that can't afford downtime," said Michael Bakunin, CEO of Epic Charging. "Becoming their software provider, and backing them with this investment, puts our weight behind a team we trust in a segment we believe is about to scale."

Meet EVmatch at Apartmentalize 2026

EVmatch will attend Apartmentalize, the National Apartment Association's flagship event, June 18–19 in New Orleans. To schedule a meeting, contact [email protected].

About EVmatch: Silicon Valley-based EV charging provider for multifamily and workplace properties. Founded in 2016, EVmatch makes shared charging practical and reliable. www.evmatch.com

About Epic Charging: the fastest-growing EV charging software provider in the US. Its OCPP-compliant, hardware-agnostic platform tackles uptime, transparency, and profitability. www.epiccharging.com

SOURCE Epic Charging