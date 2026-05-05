The Bluedot platform, which provides access to over 80% of public US EV chargers, is now part of Epic, the country's fastest-growing EV charging software platform.

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EV charging software provider Epic Charging has acquired Bluedot Technologies, a Palo Alto-based, all-in-one EV fleet charging management and payment platform that offers access to more than four-fifths of the nation's public charging ports. The deal was completed on May 1 and includes all of Bluedot's branding, platform technology, intellectual property, customer contracts and key team members. The announcement comes just as Epic Charging CEO Michael Bakunin is set to present the new company vision live at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas – the largest fleet technology event in North America, with over 12,000 attendees.

Bluedot, founded by Ferhat Babacan (CEO) and Selinay Parlak (COO), was designed as a single, automated payment solution for EV fleet drivers that eliminated the need for multiple apps or cards across different networks. Drivers could also enjoy real-time telematics integration, intelligent route optimization, top-tier fraud prevention tools and home charging tracking with IRS-compliant reimbursement that were not previously available in one platform. The lack of direct competition in fleet charging payment and management solutions at this scale quickly led to several key partnerships with customers like Rivian, Hertz, Vay and the City of San Francisco. The company further benefited as a 2023 graduate of Y Combinator, which helped lead to over $5 million in investment capital from Axel Springer & Porsche (now Heartfelt), Ford Driventure and others. Soon after, in 2024, Babacan and Parlak were both named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list for Manufacturing and Industry.

EPIC CHARGING ACQUIRES BLUEDOT TECHNOLOGIES Post this

With the acquisition, Epic is now the definitive, end-to-end EV charging solution for fleet operators, fusing Epic's award-winning charge point management system (CPMS) with Bluedot's innovative payment access platform. "We built Bluedot to solve real pain points in EV charging management," said Babacan, "and joining Epic Charging gives our platform the scale and resources to reach the customers who need it most. This is the right next chapter for the technology and for our team. From our first conversations with the Epic Charging team, it was clear we shared the same vision for where this industry is headed."

Epic will use the acquisition to accelerate the development of Charge OptimAIzer, an AI-powered energy management system that intelligently orchestrates the EV charging process using Bluedot's fleet data and telematics capabilities. In addition, Epic-powered networks will become available in the Bluedot App, giving fleet drivers direct access to a complete EV charging ecosystem. "Every charger operator is asking the same question. How do we get more sessions at our sites? Bluedot answers that," said Bakunin. "Fleet drivers using Bluedot can now discover and charge at Epic-powered sites across the country, which means the operators and site hosts running on Epic benefit from real, sustained demand from one of the fastest-growing segments in EV charging."

Bluedot will continue operating as a separate brand under Epic Charging, ensuring seamless continuity for Bluedot customers, with Bluedot team members transitioning to Epic as part of the deal. The combined entity is highly unique, as it fills a gap in the marketplace that no other company does: an OCPP management platform offering the full EV charging value chain for fleet drivers by enabling them to find, charge and pay across more than 80% of all charging networks in the US.

Epic Charging is a Silicon Valley-based B2B SaaS company on a mission to become the world's leading EV charging software provider by elevating customer experience, reliability and scale. Its OCPP-compliant, hardware-agnostic CPMS is specifically designed to address the industry's most pressing challenges, including uptime, transparency and profitability. Epic delivers seamless interoperability with major EV charger manufacturers and an intuitive user experience for fleets, businesses and municipalities. Recent successes include the migration of thousands of chargers from Enel X, Shell and EvoCharge networks and a strategic partnership with LAZ Parking, the largest privately owned parking operator in North America, to deploy 50,000 Level 2 charging stations across the US and Canada. Epic was also named a Darcy Partners Top 10 Innovator in 2025. For more information, visit www.epiccharging.com.

CONTACT:

Álvaro Carreira Villodres

Marketing Manager, Epic Charging

Phone: +34 689407814

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Epic Charging