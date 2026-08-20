Evolved By Nature's Peptide Platform Used in FDA-Cleared Prescription Therapy for the Management of Atopic Dermatitis

New Day™ Skin Spray, an FDA 510(k)-cleared prescription medical device developed and commercialized by Evolved Health, Inc., is now reaching patients through an initial launch in select markets. The topical emulsion spray is powered by a soluble silk fibroin peptide from Evolved By Nature's platform.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolved By Nature, Inc. today announced the first FDA 510(k) clearance for an Rx therapy built on its programmable peptide platform: New Day™ Skin Spray, a prescription topical emulsion spray for the management of atopic dermatitis, developed and commercialized by Evolved Health, Inc. The clearance marks the first time a product built on a peptide from Evolved By Nature's platform has completed the development and regulatory process required to reach patients in a regulated medical field.

Atopic dermatitis is a barrier disorder, and a compromised skin barrier is the structural origin of the flare cycle. As the barrier breaks down, irritants, allergens, and microbes penetrate the skin and drive the immune overreaction that sustains inflammation. Most existing prescription therapies intervene downstream, by suppressing that immune response. New Day™ Skin Spray, built on Evolved By Nature's peptide platform, works at the barrier itself: on application, the peptide matrix self-assembles into a flexible, breathable surface architecture that reinforces broken skin and limits penetration by irritants and pathogens, including Staphylococcus aureus, a recognized contributor to atopic dermatitis severity. By reducing the stimulus load that perpetuates flares, New Day™ Skin Spray allows the skin to heal and calm its immune overreaction, giving healthcare practitioners a non-steroidal prescription option with no systemic exposure.

"What you're seeing in New Day™ Skin Spray is our core technology doing exactly what we built it to do: supply a foundation that another company can carry forward into real clinical utility. We spent over a decade building a platform capable of producing peptides at meaningful scale, and this is the first time a product from that platform has completed the development and regulatory process required to reach patients in a highly regulated field. It demonstrates the safety and scalability of what we've built. What took a decade to prove, we are now positioned to repeat far faster: AI is accelerating our ability to map, predict, and productize the millions of molecules already in our library, and we are moving with real conviction and speed into medical applications and biologics."

— Greg Altman, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Evolved By Nature, Inc.

Evolved By Nature develops and manufactures its peptide platform; purpose-built companies carry it into regulated markets. Evolved Health, Inc. developed New Day™ Skin Spray and commercialized it in partnership with PHILRx, its specialty pharmacy partner. The product is now reaching patients by prescription through an initial launch in select markets, with broader availability to follow. Prescribing information is available at NewDaySkinSpray.com.

About Evolved By Nature, Inc.

Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Evolved By Nature unlocks nature's biology to enhance critical interfaces. For over a decade, the company has evolved one of nature's most complex proteins into a programmable peptide manufacturing platform producing 900 metric tons annually, scaling millions of patented, safety-demonstrated molecules, generating the proprietary data required to understand them, and beginning to commercialize globally. AI is now accelerating the company's ability to map, predict, and productize molecules across biofinishes, natural ingredients, healthcare, and biologics. For more information, visit www.evolvedbynature.com or contact [email protected].

New Day™ Skin Spray is developed and commercialized by Evolved Health, Inc.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: New Day™ Skin Spray is indicated for the management of dryness of skin and atopic dermatitis. For topical use only. Rx only. To be used only as directed by a healthcare practitioner. Contraindicated in persons with known hypersensitivity to any of the formula's ingredients. If a reaction occurs, discontinue use and consult a healthcare practitioner. Do not use if primary packaging is damaged or after the expiration date. Keep out of the reach of children. This product does not contain corticosteroids.

New Day™ Skin Spray is a medical device cleared under FDA 510(k). This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Evolved By Nature's technology platform and its potential future applications. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Evolved By Nature, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Evolved by Nature