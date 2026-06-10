IRONDALE, Ala., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network announced today the acquisition of a majority stake in Holy Habits, a Catholic spiritual formation app that helps users build virtue, deepen their prayer life, and grow in daily practice of the faith, including increasing attendance at Mass and confession.

EWTN acquires Holy Habits, a Catholic App Helping Users Build Virtue Through Daily Practice.

As part of the acquisition, Holy Habits founder Drago Dimitrov will join EWTN's leadership team to spearhead the app's next phase of growth, anticipated later this year. The partnership unites EWTN's global reach and trusted voice with the bold product vision that has fueled Holy Habits since its founding.

Holy Habits is a habit-tracking platform, acting as a daily companion — helping users identify patterns of spiritual struggle and respond with targeted, practical steps rooted in Catholic teaching and inspired by the wisdom of the saints. Users can log progress day by day, receive guided prompts for reflection and prayer, and grow through stages of spiritual development—turning "small daily yeses" into lasting formation.

"Holy Habits exists to make sainthood feel attainable — not in theory, but in daily life," said Drago Dimitrov, founder of Holy Habits. "This app helps people name what's underneath their patterns, choose a concrete next step, and keep showing up with grace. Joining forces with EWTN allows us to bring that formation to a far wider audience while staying deeply grounded in the life of the Church."

The acquisition reflects EWTN's commitment to meeting Catholics where they are with tools that support daily spiritual growth. Holy Habits fills a specific gap in the Catholic digital landscape: there are few apps designed not only to deliver content, but to help users build consistent habits of prayer, reflection, and sacramental participation. By bringing Holy Habits into EWTN's content-rich ecosystem, the organization adds a distinctive daily-use product to its expanding digital portfolio.

"EWTN has been investing heavily in digital to serve Catholics of all ages," explained Sean Graber, President of EWTN Digital. "Holy Habits is an exceptional product with strong mission alignment and real traction. We see it as a natural extension of EWTN's mission — helping people not just consume content about the faith but practice it daily."

Michael P. Warsaw, EWTN Chairman of the Board and CEO, noted the importance of faithful innovation in evangelization. "The Church has always found ways to bring the Gospel to people using the tools of the time," said Warsaw. "Holy Habits offers Catholics an accessible way to strengthen their spiritual lives in a manner fully consistent with the teachings of the Church. We are pleased to welcome Drago and the Holy Habits team into the EWTN family."

Holy Habits is available now on the App Store. A redesigned version with expanded features is expected to launch later this year. Learn more at holyhabits.app.

About Holy Habits :

Holy Habits is a Catholic spiritual formation app that helps users grow in virtue through daily practice, prayer, and sacramental life. Built on Catholic teaching and inspired by the saints, it provides personalized habit recommendations, guided reflection, and a simple daily system designed to support lasting transformation.

About EWTN:

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM and FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division; and EWTN News, its global, multilingual news service.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network