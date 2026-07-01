EWTN Announces Leadership Transition in Germany: Dr. Theresia Theuke Appointed Managing Director

IRONDALE, Ala., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Theresia Theuke as Managing Director of EWTN Germany, with responsibility for EWTN's operations across the German-speaking countries. She succeeds Martin Rothweiler, who is stepping aside from his role after more than 25 years of service and will continue with EWTN as Program Director.

Theresia Theuke heads EWTN Germany, succeeding Martin Rothweiler, who pioneered EWTN in the German-speaking world. Post this Dr. Theresia Theuke, Managing Director of EWTN Germany

Rothweiler is a founder of EWTN Germany and has played a pivotal role in establishing and developing the network's presence in the German-speaking world for over a quarter century. Under his leadership, EWTN Germany grew into a respected Catholic media organization with a strong editorial identity and a clear commitment to the Church's mission.

"We owe Martin Rothweiler a great debt of gratitude," said Michael P. Warsaw, Chairman of the Board and CEO of EWTN Global Catholic Network. "From the very beginning, his vision, faith, and perseverance helped build EWTN Germany into what it is today. We are deeply thankful for his leadership and are very pleased that he will continue to serve as Program Director, supporting the next phase of growth and development of EWTN."

Theresia Theuke brings many years of professional experience in leadership and media-related roles and a deep understanding of EWTN's mission and audience. In her new role, she will oversee EWTN's activities in all German-speaking regions and work closely with teams to strengthen programming, outreach, and organizational development.

"This transition reflects both continuity and confidence in the future," said Andreas Thonhauser, Vice President & Chief Global Officer of EWTN. "Martin's continued involvement ensures stability and institutional knowledge, while Theresia's experience and leadership will help advance EWTN's mission in the German-speaking world. We are convinced this combination positions EWTN Germany very well for the years ahead."

Speaking about her appointment, Theresia Theuke said, "I am grateful for the trust placed in me and for the strong foundation that Martin Rothweiler and the team have built over many years. Now we look ahead: working with our colleagues across the German-speaking region, we want to take EWTN to the next level—reaching a new generation with the Gospel through media that is bold, credible, and inspiring."

EWTN thanks Martin Rothweiler for his longstanding dedication and foundational contribution and warmly welcomes Theresia Theuke as she assumes leadership at a key moment for EWTN's continued growth in the German-speaking world.

EWTN Germany, in its 26th year and headquartered in Cologne, produces 24/7 German programming making it widely available through satellite and digital channels with a steadily growing audience, especially on social media.

About EWTN:

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM and FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division; and EWTN News, its global, multilingual news service.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network