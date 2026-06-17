'Saint of Peace' - EWTN Publishing Releases New Book on Italy

As USA-Iran Peace Plan Solidifies, New Italy Book Dives Deeply into the Life of the "Saint of Peace," St. Francis of Assisi

Top Catholic TV Host and Italy Expert Reveals How Francis' Actions and Conversations with Different Leaders Changed the World

IRONDALE, Ala., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Publishing today released an innovative new book by Catholic talk-radio host and author Teresa Tomeo. The book uniquely combines a travel guide with an in-depth exploration of the life of St. Francis of Assisi — one of the most beloved saints in history, known for his love of creation, and dedication to peace.

Tomeo offers readers insider travel tips in Italy's Shrines and Wonders Volume II: Discovering Sacred Spaces and Fascinating Places in the Life of St. Francis of Assisi. The new release provides an intimate glimpse into St. Francis' many journeys in his native Italy and abroad, including a close-up look at his incredible voyage to the Middle East to meet the Sultan of Egypt, seeking peace.

As USA-Iran Seek Peace, Catholic TV Host's New Book Dives into the Life of the "Saint of Peace," St. Francis of Assisi. Post this

"St. Francis met with Sultan Malike al-Kamil, to dialogue with a devout Muslim, with hopes for peace. Their meeting ended peacefully and resulted in a unique friendship. Francis' witness provides great examples today, especially with all the division that exists, and as with a peace agreement that is set to be signed between the United States and Iran," said Tomeo, host of "The Unknown St. Francis of Assisi," an EWTN Learn series. "The Saint's openness and humility are reminders that lasting peace begins in our hearts with a willingness to listen, and to share common values, even when we may have strong differences."

In this Volume II of Tomeo's book series, Italy's Shrines and Wonders, released by EWTN Publishing, Tomeo takes you on a journey through the Italian countryside to key places in Francis' life and conversion.

As a top radio host and veteran journalist, Tomeo uncovers the inspiration and deep convictions behind St. Francis' founding the Franciscan Order, and how he persevered and worked tirelessly to rebuild the Catholic Church through his service to the poor, and efforts to bring about a lasting peace in the 13th Century, not much different from our conflicts today. Thanks to Francis' timeless messages, his hometown of Assisi is known as the City of Peace, and his famous prayer invites everyone to "Make Me A Channel of Your Peace."

For Media Inquiries or to Request a Review Copy:

For media inquiries and review copies, email [email protected]. For Press Kit, including unique talking points, visit: https://www.travelitalyexpert.com/StFrancisPressKit.

About EWTN:

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM and FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division; and EWTN News, its global, multilingual news service.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network