Excelencia to Celebrate 15 Years of Positively Impacting Higher Ed for Latinos With a National 'Quinceañera'

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelencia in Education, the nation's premier authority in driving change to accelerate Latino success in higher education, will observe its 15th year of service with a Quinceañera celebration in the nation's capital on June 20, 2019.

Founded in 2004 by two visionary leaders, Sarita Brown and Deborah Santiago, Excelencia's mission was – and remains – to ensure America's future economic success by addressing ways to produce a highly educated workforce and new civic leadership from among the nation's largest ethnic population, Hispanics. The organization has successfully promoted this goal by creating a network of results-oriented educators and research-based policymakers who have joined forces to increase Latino graduation rates.

To honor 15 years of growth and accomplishments, Excelencia is paying homage to its roots by hosting a reception with the theme of a Quinceañera, a traditional event in Latin American countries and Hispanic communities throughout the U.S., where the 15th birthday is celebrated as a milestone and symbol of maturity. Excelencia's Quinceañera will be the first event of this type ever held by a national organization in Washington, D.C.

Congressman Joaquin Castro, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, will address 200 invited guests at the June 20 event. For more information about attending the festivities, go here: https://www.edexcelencia.org/celebrate-fifteen-years-excelencia.

With the growth of Latinos on track to become America's largest ethnic workforce – two Latinas recognized the opportunity to systematically conduct research and identifying what works to inform and compel action for Latino student success in higher education.

"Our guiding theory of action from the very beginning was, we must make a measurable difference in increasing Latino student success in higher education in order to provide this country with the best-educated workforce and most prepared civic leadership possible," said Deborah Santiago, Excelencia Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are accomplishing this by providing reliable data and action-based solutions to positively influence how higher education serves student success using a Latino lens."

Sarita Brown, Excelencia Founder and President, added, "We are proud to celebrate 15 years of accomplishments that have changed the success pathways for many Latino students. We've grown this organization from the ground up to serve as a national trusted partner for advancing Latino student achievement. Our Quinceañera is a testament to what hard work, tenacious commitment, fierce optimism and Latino talent can bring to an issue of national importance and this country's potential for leadership."

Excelencia's work accelerates Latino student success at colleges and universities across the country by producing data-driven analysis of Hispanics, promoting educational policies and institutional practices that support their academic achievement, and providing a forum for and network of professionals committed to the common cause of improving Latino student success.

"We are pleased and honored that because of the difference we are making, institutions are seeking us out as partners to expand our country's human capital and leadership," Brown said. "What began as a nascent idea by two determined, independent women in 2004, has grown into a major resource for influencing education policy at the institutional, state, and national levels, and a catalyst for positive and purposeful change that helps America. These wonderful developments are cause for everyone to celebrate."

Santiago said, "As much as we've already delivered, there is so much more to do. We knew we first had to link research, policy, and practice, then promote institutional practices and educational policies. Now as we continue all of that, we need more people, institutions and organizations to join us in a collaborative endeavor to leverage our collective expertise and resources. Only by amplifying efforts and expanding successful strategies for student accomplishment will we reach our goals for the advancement, benefit and betterment of our nation."

Excelencia has been lauded and honored by many corporations, community organizations and institutions of higher learning from throughout the country. The group recently received the Modelo de la Comunidad Award "for 15 years of making a positive difference for Latino students in higher education by advocating to serve Latinos aligning the use of data, evidence-based practices, and leadership strategies to accelerate Latino student success."

Since its inception, Excelencia has created more than 110 publications informing policy and practice; has recognized in excess of 325 programs highlighting what works through Examples of Excelencia; and has brought together over 110 institutions to the Excelencia in Action network committed to accelerating Latino student success.

Media Contact:

Chino Chapa 214-669-4429

media@edexcelencia.org

Related Images

excelencia-in-education.png

Excelencia in Education

The logo of the nation's premier authority in driving change to accelerate Latino success in higher education.

SOURCE Excelencia in Education

Related Links

https://www.edexcelencia.org

