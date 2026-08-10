Exchange Traded Concepts and ARIAM Global launch ARIA an Actively Managed ETF Led by a Portfolio Manager with a Ph.D. in AI and Computer Science

ARIA Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: ARIA) pairs proprietary machine-learning analytics with disciplined value investing and direct exposure to U.S. and Asian markets.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") today announced, in conjunction with ARIAM Global Inc., the launch of the ARIA Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: ARIA), an actively managed fund designed and led by a portfolio manager with a Ph.D. in AI and computer science.

ARIA pursues long-term capital appreciation in companies shaping the next era of technological and economic progress, using proprietary AI and machine-learning tools to widen the manager's field of view and pressure-test conviction. The Fund invests across U.S. markets and, when value and conviction align, directly in Asian listings, complemented by a selective options overlay that seeks to generate supplemental income along the way.

"As the actively managed ETF landscape continues to evolve, ARIA represents exactly the kind of differentiated strategy that gives investors something genuinely new," says Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "We are proud to partner with ARIAM Global to bring a fund built at the intersection of AI-driven analytics, global market access, and disciplined growth investing — three features investors rarely find together in a single ETF."

"Opportunities investing has long been dominated by passive, momentum-driven products that chase price rather than value. ARIA was built to do something different — to identify companies the market has mispriced by combining a proprietary AI and machine-learning toolkit with rigorous fundamental judgment," says Anjum Gupta, Portfolio Manager and President of ARIAM Global Inc. "Most opportunities products ask investors to choose between growth, global reach, or income. ARIA was built on the premise that a disciplined process can deliver all three in one structure, using AI as an analytical edge rather than an autopilot. AI informs our process; it doesn't replace judgment. Every investment decision is made by the portfolio manager."

The Fund's process is grounded in four pillars: AI designed from the inside, active valuation discipline, direct Asian market access, and a thoughtful options sleeve. ARIA can participate directly in listings on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with selective access to Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand, supported by affiliated operational presence in those markets.

About ARIAM Global Inc.

ARIAM Global Inc. is an investment adviser practicing disciplined, research-driven, human-led investment management. The firm pairs a proprietary AI and machine-learning analytical toolkit with fundamental judgment across U.S. and Asian markets. ARIAM Global's philosophy — Discipline. Perspective. Performance. — is expressed in a mark that fuses Western analytical tradition with Eastern gateways.

www.ariaopportunitiesetf.com | ariamglobal.com

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser specializing in white-label ETFs, sub-advisory, portfolio management, fund marketing, and consulting services. ETC helps asset managers bring ETF strategies to market efficiently and cost-effectively through the ETF structure.

Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 888-881-0459 or visit ariaopportunitiesetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment adviser, and ARIAM Global Inc. serves as sub-adviser of the Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, ARIAM Global Inc., or any of their affiliates.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ARIA is an actively managed ETF subject to equity market risk, active management risk, geographic concentration risk, options strategy risk, and currency and foreign investment risk. The Fund relies in part on proprietary quantitative models and data supplied by third parties. To the extent those models do not perform as designed, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC