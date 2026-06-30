Exchange Traded Concepts and Skylar Capital Launch Skylar Electricity Futures ETF (NYSE Arca: MWHS), Giving Investors a New Way to Access the U.S. Power Economy

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") today announced, in conjunction with Skylar Capital Management LP, the launch of the Skylar Electricity Futures ETF (NYSE Arca: MWHS). The fund began trading on the NYSE Arca on June 29th, 2026.

"As investor interest in infrastructure, energy markets, and power demand continues to grow, the Skylar Electricity Futures ETF represents an innovative way to access a critical component of the modern economy, by providing exposure to electricity futures tied to major U.S. power markets such as ERCOT and PJM", says Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "We are pleased to partner with Skylar Capital Management to bring this unique investment solution to the exchange-traded fund marketplace."

For decades, institutional investors have built commodity allocations around oil, natural gas, and metals — yet electricity, the fuel that will increasingly power the modern economy, has largely been missing from investment portfolios. MWHS strives to close that gap. Named for the megawatt-hour — the wholesale unit by which electricity is priced and traded — the Skylar Electricity Futures ETF provides investors with direct exposure to wholesale power prices in PJM and ERCOT, two of the most actively traded competitive electricity markets in the United States. MWHS holds ICE electricity futures — not utility equities, not infrastructure debt, not energy company proxies, but the underlying commodity itself with the built-in flexibility to provide exposure to daily ahead and hourly (or sub-hourly) settlement electricity prices," says Bill Perkins, Founder and CEO, Skylar Capital Management LP.

About Skylar Capital Management LP

Skylar Capital Management LP is an energy-focused investment firm with experience across natural gas and power markets, including ERCOT and PJM, dating back to 2012. The firm's market background is rooted in understanding the supply-demand imbalances, seasonal patterns, and curve dynamics that shape price formation in these markets.

MWHS was developed as a direct result of that market experience. Skylar's decade-plus presence in power and natural gas markets surfaced what the firm saw as a meaningful gap: no listed, regulated vehicle existed for investors seeking direct exposure to U.S. electricity futures. MWHS was developed to address that gap.

www.skylaretfs.com.

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser specializing in white-label ETFs, sub-advisory, portfolio management, fund marketing, and consulting services. ETC provides trust, board oversight, and decades of experience to help asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and other sponsors bring ETF strategies to market efficiently and cost-effectively, by leveraging the benefits of the ETF wrapper.

Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 806-6567 or visit our website at www.skylaretfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. MWHS invests in U.S. electricity futures and is subject to commodity futures risk, power market volatility, concentration risk, and regulatory or market structure risk. Investors should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information and should be read carefully before investing.

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC