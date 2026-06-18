Exchange Traded Concepts Announces Launch of PurePlay Nvidia Ecosystem Picks & Shovels Index ETF (Nasdaq: NVPS) with PurePlay ETFs

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") today announced, in conjunction with PurePlay ETFs, the launch of the PurePlay Nvidia Ecosystem Picks & Shovels Index ETF (Nasdaq: NVPS). This passive exchange-traded funds that seeks to track the total return performance of the Solactive Nvidia Ecosystem Picks & Shovels Index. The Funds began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on June 18, 2026.

"Behind every breakthrough in AI is a global network of companies supplying the chips, tools, memory, infrastructure, connectivity, and power systems that make high-performance computing possible," says Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Exchange Traded Concepts. "This Fund is designed to give investors targeted access to the companies with material commercial relationships to Nvidia and meaningful roles across that value chain, without investing directly in Nvidia itself. We believe this approach offers a compelling way to participate in the industrial buildout behind AI — not just the headline demand, but the real-world infrastructure required to support it."

"Nvidia is the undeniable sun at the center of the AI universe, but their groundbreaking technology relies on a massive, highly specialized global supply chain," said Joseph DeYonker, Founder and CEO of PurePlay ETFs. "Until now, there was no single investment product designed to specifically track the exact value chain of companies that physically enable Nvidia to manufacture, assemble, and deploy its high-performance systems. We designed NVPS to fill that exact void, giving investors a first-of-its-kind precision instrument to own the critical 'picks and shovels' investments of the AI ecosystem - the advanced manufacturing, memory, and infrastructure that powers the AI revolution."

About PurePlay ETFs

PurePlay ETFs is a Michigan-based firm focused on developing thematic ETFs designed to provide targeted exposure to companies participating in specific technology and industrial ecosystems. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joseph DeYonker established PurePlay ETFs with the goal of providing investors with more precise exposure to transformative themes while maintaining the accessibility and efficiency of the ETF structure. As thematic investing continues to evolve, investors increasingly seek tools that provide clearer connections between an investment and the trend it represents. PurePlay ETFs aims to meet that demand by emphasizing companies that are closely tied to the underlying innovation. For more information, please visit www.pureplayetfs.com.

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser specializing in white-label ETFs, sub-advisory, portfolio management, fund marketing, and consulting services. ETC provides trust, board oversight, and decades of experience to help asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and other sponsors bring ETF strategies to market efficiently and cost-effectively, by leveraging the benefits of the ETF wrapper.

Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 844-7039 or visit our website at www.pureplayetfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. A new or smaller fund's performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. The Fund relies heavily on proprietary quantitative investment selection models as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such models. To the extent the models do not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. If the models or data are incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities that would have been excluded or included had the models or data been correct and complete. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC