Executive Home Care Named to Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Recognition highlights growing demand for in-home care and the accessibility of Executive Home Care's franchise opportunity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, a leading provider of in-home care services and a member of Evive Brands, has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000 list, recognizing the brand as one of the nation's leading franchise opportunities for aspiring business owners seeking a lower-cost entry into franchising. The ranking is based on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 evaluation, one of the franchise industry's most comprehensive assessments. The publication evaluates more than 150 data points, including franchisee support, brand strength, financial stability, costs and fees, size and growth, and overall franchise system performance.

The recognition comes as demand for home-based care services continues to grow nationwide. According to AARP, nearly 75 percent of adults age 50 and older want to remain in their homes and communities as they age, driving increased need for trusted in-home care providers that can help seniors maintain independence and quality of life.

"Executive Home Care is proud to be named to Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000," said Jeanette Weinz, brand president of Executive Home Care. "This recognition reflects the strength of our franchise system, the dedication of our franchise owners and the growing demand for high-quality in-home care services. We have built a model that is both accessible for entrepreneurs and meaningful for the families we serve every day."

Executive Home Care's franchise model allows owners to build scalable businesses while making a positive impact in their local communities. Franchisees provide a range of non-medical home care services, including companionship, personal care, homemaking assistance, respite care and specialized Alzheimer's and dementia support.

As the nation's aging population continues to expand, the home care industry remains one of the fastest-growing service sectors. Executive Home Care supports franchise owners with comprehensive training, ongoing operational guidance, marketing resources and access to proven systems designed to help them succeed.

"Our franchisees are helping older adults remain safely and comfortably in their homes while building rewarding businesses that address a critical community need," Weinz said. "We remain committed to supporting the continued growth and success of our network."

For more information on Executive Home Care franchise opportunities, visit https://executivehomecarefranchise.com.

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SOURCE Executive Home Care