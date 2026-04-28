Executive Home Care Surpasses 100 Territories, Marking Continued National Growth, Franchise Success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, a leading provider of in-home care services and part of the Evive Brands family, has reached and surpassed a significant milestone, exceeding 100 territories sold across the United States, marking continued momentum in its national expansion.

The milestone reflects strong demand for comprehensive in-home care services as more individuals and families seek flexible, personalized support that enables clients to remain safely and comfortably in their homes. Executive Home Care's services extend beyond traditional senior care, supporting clients ages 18 and older with a wide range of care needs.

The brand's continued growth is supported by a proven franchise model and strong unit-level performance. On average, Executive Home Care franchises generate approximately $2.7 million in annual revenue, underscoring both the strength of the business model and the increasing demand for in-home care services nationwide.

"Our growth beyond 100 territories is a meaningful milestone for our brand and a reflection of the trust families place in our care and the commitment of our franchise owners," said Jeanette Weinz, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "We are proud to offer a model that supports entrepreneurs while delivering high-quality, all-inclusive care services to individuals across a wide range of life stages and needs."

Executive Home Care's all-inclusive approach to care allows franchise owners to serve a diverse client base, including individuals recovering from injury, managing chronic conditions or requiring ongoing personal support. This broader scope positions the brand to meet evolving healthcare needs while creating scalable business opportunities for franchisees.

The milestone builds on the brand's recent growth achievements, including national recognition for expansion and performance. Executive Home Care was recently named to Entrepreneur's list of Fastest-Growing Franchises, further reinforcing its position as a leading opportunity in the home care sector. With a growing network of franchise owners and caregivers, Executive Home Care continues to expand its footprint while maintaining a focus on compassionate, client-centered care.

As the demand for home-based care services continues to rise, Executive Home Care remains committed to supporting franchise owners with the systems, training and resources needed to build successful businesses and serve their communities.

For more information about Executive Home Care and its franchise opportunities, visit www.executivehomecare.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, Evive Brands, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care