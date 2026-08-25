Executive Presence Releases The Executive LinkedIn Report: 2026, Revealing What's Working for CEOs and Executives on LinkedIn

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Presence, a strategic communications firm composed of former consultants, writers, and media strategists who specialize in turning leaders into thought leaders, today released The Executive LinkedIn Report: 2026, its fourth annual analysis of what drives visibility and engagement for executives on LinkedIn.

"Backed by data from 6,000+ posts, 457,000 total engagements, and 33 million impressions, this isn't just a report, it's revealing what's working for CEOs and executives on LinkedIn," says Justin M. Nassiri, Founder and CEO of Executive Presence.

The 2026 report analyzed over 6,000 posts generating 33 million impressions, providing one of the most extensive looks at how executives and leaders, (mostly CEOs and C-suite) are using LinkedIn to build visibility, influence and relationships.

"The four-year analysis shows year-after-year change: reach is up, consistency compounds, personal storytelling outperforms promotion, and original content dramatically outperforms reshares," says Nassiri. "Unlike broader social-media studies that combine influencers, creators and personal brands with executives, The Executive LinkedIn Report focuses specifically on business leaders-primarily CEOs and C-suite executives-whose goals and incentives are different from those of professional creators."

Executive Presence has worked with over 400 executives to date and currently represents the CEOs of five publicly traded companies, along with leaders of numerous private companies. One of the key findings from four years of data is that the average LinkedIn post now reaches 14% more people than it did a year ago, and that effect compounds with consistency: executives posting 15 or more times a month captured 47% of all impressions in the dataset, despite making up just 13% of the group. "LinkedIn presence is not a one-off campaign," explains Nassiri. "The value compounds when executives show up consistently over time."

The report also shows that one to two posts per week is a good benchmark, as quarterly or occasional posting is insufficient to build momentum, and reinforces a shift toward authenticity and relationship-building. More personal, story-driven content consistently performs better than content that reads like corporate communications.

In addition, the report shows that the strongest-performing posts show conviction rather than consensus. Executives who take a genuine position are more likely to generate engagement and reach. Video is another important format: it earns the highest engagement rate of any post type, even as images remain the single best format for reach. This distinction is even more relevant as LinkedIn feeds become increasingly saturated with AI-generated content.

The report finds that reshared content is far less effective than original content: a reshare generates roughly 20% of the impressions of an original post. At the bottom of the performance rankings is promotional and self-serving content. Executive Presence recommends keeping company promotion to 10–20% of an executive's posts. Carousels are still showing signs of declining effectiveness-a trend similar to several years ago.

The report shows that the role of LinkedIn has changed over four years. What was once a speculative business-development tactic is board-mandated and has expanded beyond lead generation to include executive and corporate branding, talent attraction, fundraising, M&A, and broader market positioning. Just as importantly, the report shows that LinkedIn engagement can serve as an intelligence layer for companies and identifies thought-leader ads as one of the most overlooked opportunities available to executives today. By boosting an organic feed post with $50-$500 - companies can extend the reach of content.

Despite the growing importance of executive visibility, one thing has remained consistent over four years: executives are still hesitant to post personally for fear of appearing self-promotional, or saying the wrong thing. However, the content that performs best is often the least corporate: personal experiences, strong opinions, stories, and authentic perspectives.

The report has received validation from LinkedIn's executive communications community. Nassiri was invited to present the findings at the recent LinkedIn for Executive Communicators program's Spring 2026 graduation session. Introducing him, Yrbenka Arthus, Senior Creator Manager at LinkedIn, highlighted the scale of the research, stating: "This type of feedback is critical to us and how we prioritize product improvements/offerings."

To access The Executive LinkedIn Report: 2026, visit https://executivepresence.io/ebook/2026-linkedin-playbook-for-modern-ceos/

About Executive Presence

Executive Presence is a strategic communications firm composed of former consultants, writers, and media strategists who specialize in turning leaders into thought leaders. They take individuals within a company and use their point of view, their experience, and their network to amplify a company's message. Executive Presence replaces conventional corporate white noise with compelling, conversation-starters designed to elevate executive brands and amplify corporate messaging. Utilizing LinkedIn as its primary medium, Executive Presence partners with leaders to turn their core insights into authentic industry influence. For more information, please visit https://executivepresence.io/

SOURCE Executive Presence