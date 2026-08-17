Exelixis (EXEL) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Exelixis posted second-quarter revenue of approximately $628.7 million -- short of Wall Street consensus -- and shares sold off in after-hours trading. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A revenue miss, not an earnings miss, drove Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares lower after the Company reported approximately $628.7 million in second-quarter revenue -- below analyst consensus -- and the stock declined. If you purchased EXEL shares and lost money, you are encouraged to submit your losses for review now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.91 per share, above estimates. The market reaction went the other way: coverage of the report identified the top-line shortfall against consensus -- not profitability -- as the driver of the decline. Exelixis also lowered and narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook alongside the results, attributing the change to a slower-than-expected ramp in its neuroendocrine-tumor business.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of Exelixis investors who suffered losses in connection with the Company's second-quarter results and the revised revenue outlook.

Shareholders who lost money on EXEL are encouraged to have their claim evaluated at no cost , or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EXEL Investigation

Q: How much did EXEL stock drop? A: Shares declined approximately 7.9% after Exelixis reported approximately $628.7 million in second-quarter revenue, below Wall Street consensus, and lowered and narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EXEL investigation? A: Investors who purchased EXEL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the EXEL securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares fell after the Company reported second-quarter revenue below consensus and reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, citing a slower-than-expected neuroendocrine-tumor ramp.

Q: What do EXEL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EXEL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EXEL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP