Universal Technical Institute Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Universal Technical Institute guided to more than $155 million in FY2026 baseline adjusted EBITDA. The Company later set the figure to above $135 million -- roughly $20 million lower -- citing weak fourth-quarter high-school auto and diesel starts, and the stock sold off nearly 35%

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A roughly $20 million reduction to Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) fiscal 2026 baseline adjusted EBITDA target hit shareholders when the Company moved its outlook to above $135 million from more than $155 million, and UTI shares sold off. Shareholders who lost money on UTI are encouraged to submit their loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Management attributed approximately 70% of the reduction to weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter starts in the high-school auto and diesel channel. The remainder was tied to a faster mix shift toward shorter-duration, lower-margin skilled-trades programs. Both were described as operating factors affecting the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

The revised figure came alongside reductions to revenue, profits, and cash flow. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations concerning whether UTI adequately risked these fourth-quarter start and program-mix pressures before the outlook was lowered.

Investors who purchased UTI shares and suffered losses are encouraged to have their claim evaluated at no cost, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the UTI Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the UTI investigation?A: Investors who purchased UTI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Universal Technical Institute made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal 2026 profitability outlook and the strength of its high-school auto and diesel enrollment channel. When the Company lowered baseline adjusted EBITDA guidance to above $135 million from more than $155 million, the stock declined.

Q: Who is conducting the UTI investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased UTI securities. The firm is nationally recognized and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do UTI investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UTI shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UTI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP