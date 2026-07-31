ExhVerse helps galleries, schools, and artists turn finished or upcoming shows into a lasting digital exhibition that remote audiences can visit after the walls come down.

HONG KONG, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical exhibitions are powerful, but they are also brief. Opening nights end, loans return, and documentation often collapses into scattered photos or a static webpage. ExhVerse addresses that gap with a simpler path: choose a fixed 3D gallery template, upload artwork images into the template's display slots, add titles and descriptions, then publish a digital exhibition that stays online after the physical show closes.

ExhVerse Keeps the Digital Exhibition Alive After the Physical Show Closes

The product is built for teams that already have the images and captions from a show and need a place for remote visitors to see them with basic context. There is no custom 3D modeling and no rebuilt floor plan of the original venue. Organizers pick from ExhVerse's ready-made gallery templates, place their works, and share one link with press, alumni, donors, families, and international followers.

That model changes who a show can reach. A regional gallery can invite collectors who missed the opening. A university art department can keep a senior thesis exhibition available for admissions and alumni outreach. A traveling program can leave an online edition live between venues. In each case, the digital exhibition is not a replica of the physical hang; it is a template-based archive and distribution layer that physical programming rarely gets.

ExhVerse keeps the barrier to entry low so documentation projects do not stall. A free plan covers early pilots; Pro ($6.9/month) expands capacity, clarity, and branding options when a digital exhibition becomes part of ongoing programming. The company behind FlipHTML5 designed the workflow for curators and teachers — not software teams — so publishing stays within the same people who already organize the physical hang.

As cultural and education programs look for ways to extend impact without extending venue costs, ExhVerse positions the digital exhibition as infrastructure: a repeatable channel for memory, access, and outreach.

"When a physical show comes down, the story should not disappear with it," said the ExhVerse team. "A digital exhibition gives that story a permanent address — open to anyone, anywhere, on their own schedule."

To learn more about creating a digital exhibition with ExhVerse, please visit ExhVerse.

About ExhVerse

ExhVerse is a browser-based platform for publishing immersive digital exhibitions. Artists, educators, curators, and organizations use it to keep shows accessible after — or instead of — a physical install. Free and Pro plans are available at https://exh.fliphtml5.com/.

Press Contact:

Michelle Fisher

02061972665

https://exh.fliphtml5.com/

SOURCE ExhVerse