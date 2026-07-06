ExhVerse introduces a free 3D platform that lets artists, photographers, educators, and institutions build immersive virtual art galleries and host interactive virtual exhibitions for audiences worldwide — no coding, no downloads, no budget required.

HONG KONG, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more creators move their work online, ExhVerse officially launches a free online art gallery platform purpose-built for immersive virtual exhibitions. ExhVerse empowers artists, curators, and organizations to transform a folder of images into a fully navigable 3D show — and, with a free plan, to do it without spending a cent.

ExhVerse Launches a Free Online Art Gallery Platform for Immersive Virtual Exhibitions

ExhVerse, short for "Exhibit Universe," is a 3D exhibit creator that lets users curate a complete online art gallery inside realistic, customizable 3D environments. From fine art and photography to educational and cultural content, the platform turns static webpages into spatial experiences that visitors can walk through, room by room, exactly as they would at a physical opening.

Creating a virtual art gallery with ExhVerse is simple and intuitive. Users upload their images, arrange them within ready-made gallery spaces, and add titles and descriptions to each piece. The result is a polished virtual art gallery that goes live in minutes — accessible from any browser on desktop, tablet, or smartphone, with no app or plugin for visitors to install.

What sets ExhVerse apart in the virtual exhibitions space is its focus on accessibility. The platform's free plan lets anyone build and publish up to three exhibitions with thirty artworks each — a complete, shareable 3D show at no cost. Creators who need more can upgrade to an affordable Pro plan for up to 30 exhibitions, 200 artworks per exhibition, 4K Ultra HD presentation, video uploads, and logo-free galleries, backed by a 7-day money-back guarantee.

By presenting work inside immersive 3D spaces rather than flat grids, virtual exhibitions built with ExhVerse foster deeper connections between creators and audiences. Spatial navigation and free exploration increase the time visitors spend with each piece, helping artists and institutions tell richer stories and reach a global audience around the clock.

"Every artist deserves a real gallery, not just a thumbnail grid," said the ExhVerse team. "By making a 3D online art gallery free to create and effortless to share, we're removing the cost, the venue, and the technical barriers that used to stand between creators and their audiences."

As demand for immersive virtual art gallery experiences continues to grow across the creative, cultural, and educational sectors, ExhVerse positions itself as a forward-looking platform that redefines how art is curated and experienced online.

To learn more about ExhVerse and start building a free online art gallery or virtual exhibition, please visit ExhVerse.

About ExhVerse Software Co., Ltd.

ExhVerse is a 3D exhibit creation platform dedicated to helping creators build immersive virtual exhibitions and professional online art gallery spaces in stunning 3D environments. Designed for artists, curators, educators, and organizations, ExhVerse transforms digital content into interactive exhibition experiences — and with a free plan, it makes launching a virtual art gallery accessible to anyone, anywhere in the world.

Press Contact: Taby Liu, +86 020-61972665, https://exh.fliphtml5.com/

SOURCE ExhVerse