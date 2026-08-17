Exiger Customer Success Leader Edona Kurtolli Named Recipient of 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award

Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive Award Honors Female Supply Chain Leaders and Executives

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the AI partner for supply chain and procurement automation, announced that Enterprise Customer Success Director Edona Kurtolli was named a recipient of this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award, in the Trailblazer category. This is Kurtolli's second Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award, having previously been recognized in the Rising Stars category.

“Exiger’s pace of innovation depends on a continuous feedback loop between our product teams and our users putting AI into practice,” said Erika Peters, Head of Customer Success, Strategic Accounts. “Edona has been instrumental in creating that connection, helping customers maximize their ROI while ensuring their experience informs the next generation of our platform.”

"Customer success is a strategic function at Exiger because our customers rely on us to solve their toughest supply chain, readiness, trade compliance, and procurement challenges," said Kurtolli, who was also named a 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award recipient. "Every engagement is an opportunity to help organizations realize greater value from cutting-edge AI. I'm honored to receive this recognition alongside so many women who are helping advance supply chains through innovation, partnership, and leadership."

"Exiger's pace of innovation depends on a continuous feedback loop between our product teams and our users putting AI into practice," said Erika Peters, Head of Customer Success, Strategic Accounts. "Edona has been instrumental in creating that connection, helping customers maximize their ROI while ensuring their experience informs the next generation of our platform."

This award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network, is presented by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

"This award isn't just a way to honor females in supply chain. It's a representation of progress, it's a symbol of growth, and it's a way to celebrate achievements of all women in the supply chain who continue to pave the way for the next generation," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum™. "Of the 300-plus submissions received, 70 of them were self-submissions, the highest number of self-nominated applications ever in the history of this award. And, 44 of the submissions received were from male counterparts, also the highest number of male-submitted applications to date. This year's list of winners entails females making a difference in the supply chain, and I'm honored to share their journeys."

Visit here to view the full list of winners. This year's winners, including the Top 4 overall category winners, will be honored at the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™, Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain, Top Tech Startup and Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers awards. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operates the Women in Supply Chain Forum™ and owns the Pros to Know and Top Tech Startup awards. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Women in Supply Chain Forum™

The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ is an in-person education, networking and mentorship conference designed to provide support and community to females in the supply chain space. This year's Forum will take place Nov. 17-19 in Charleston, S.C. Go to https://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com/ to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management two years in a row, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Exiger