Expand Bispecific Purification Strategies Beyond mAb Platforms, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how alternative purification strategies can support the development of bispecifics and other complex biologics. The featured speaker will discuss selective capture, charge-based polishing and mixed-mode chromatography approaches for addressing challenging impurity profiles. Attendees will also explore how these approaches can expand separation options and support more efficient process-development decisions when working with limited development material.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As bispecifics and other complex biologics move through clinical development and into commercial programmes, downstream teams are under increasing pressure to deliver purification processes that are selective, scalable and efficient. These challenging molecules often bring impurity profiles that are difficult to resolve using standard monoclonal antibody platform approaches, from product-related variants and aggregates to host cell proteins and other closely related impurities.

This webinar will explore how an outcome-led purification strategy, rather than a platform strategy, can help accelerate process development for complex biologics while balancing impurity clearance, recovery and process understanding. The session will begin with selective capture strategies that can create more options beyond standard platform approaches. It will then move to polishing, including the growing role of mixed-mode chromatography, also referred to as multimodal chromatography, for impurity profiles that may require different separation mechanisms before scale-up.

Through case studies, the presentation will highlight selective capture of Fc and non-Fc antibodies, high-molecular-weight intermediate polish and targeted HCP polish screening as examples of how different purification approaches can support a more purposeful downstream development strategy. Attendees will see how differentiated mixed-mode chromatography can help reveal purification options that may be missed by standard platform screens, particularly where closely related impurities challenge conventional approaches.

Register for this webinar to learn how bispecific purification strategies can expand separation options, improve impurity clearance and build confidence before scale-up.

Join Maelia Uy-Gomez, Field Application Scientist, Astrea Bioseparations, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Expand Bispecific Purification Strategies Beyond mAb Platforms.

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