Optimize Obesity Development: Endpoint Strategies for Early-phase Innovation to Late-phase Differentiation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how endpoint selection can support obesity drug development from early- to late-phase trials. The featured speakers will discuss how patient-reported outcomes, glucose monitoring, cardiac assessments and medical imaging can help evaluate safety, efficacy and treatment effects. Attendees will also explore how these measures can strengthen evidence for regulatory review and help differentiate emerging obesity therapies.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid growth of GLP-1 receptor agonists, dual agonists and other emerging therapies is accelerating drug development across obesity and type 2 diabetes. At the same time, sponsors face increasing pressure to demonstrate more than just weight loss or glycemic control. This webinar will explore how phase-appropriate endpoint strategies can support stronger development decisions and more differentiated evidence across obesity clinical trials.

Join the featured experts in eCOA, cardiac safety and medical imaging to learn how phase-appropriate endpoint solutions that generate high-quality, informative data can support critical decisions. From detecting early safety and efficacy signals informing dose selection, go/no-go and study design decisions, to characterizing treatment benefit and risk building a differentiated, regulator-ready evidence package, implementing the right endpoint strategy and technologies is paramount.

Register to learn how an integrated, phase-appropriate endpoint strategy can help teams identify meaningful signals earlier, reduce development uncertainty and generate stronger evidence for regulatory review and product differentiation.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo, MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer; Vic Patel, MD, PhD, VP, Chief Medical Officer, Cardiology; Brian K. Rundle, PhD, Scientific Advisor; and Mark W. Tengowski, DVM, MS, PhD, Director, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Medical Imaging, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimize Obesity Development: Endpoint Strategies for Early-phase Innovation to Late-phase Differentiation.

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