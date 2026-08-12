Expanded High Output Alternator Line by American Power Systems, Inc. Offers Most Output Yet

New High Output Alternators Offer More Power, Faster Charging at Low and High RPM

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of new J180 and pad mount options, American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) now offers its most robust high-output alternator series to date. Launched in April 2025 and expanded to include J180 and pad mounts in June 2026, the manufacturer's Ultra Performance at Idle (UPI) high output alternator series provides more output across the board at both lower and upper RPM compared to previous models as well as faster battery charging. For more information, including technical specifications, please visit the UPI High Output Alternators Series page on the APS website. The alternators are available for shipment from APS both in the U.S. and overseas.

Lower turn-on RPM means that the alternator can start generating voltage earlier in the engine's operation cycle. This early activation reduces the dependency on high RPM for effective charging, making it possible to maintain optimal battery levels even during low-speed operations.

Earlier power generation at lower RPM helps maintain optimal battery levels even during low-speed operations. Post this

This is especially useful for vehicles in real-world low-RPM conditions like extended idle, stop-and-go driving, and on-site operation where vehicles often run at lower speeds. By starting power generation earlier, it also helps keep the battery charged more efficiently and reduces the risk of undercharging. This means that electrical components, like ignition and lighting, can work more reliably, improving overall vehicle performance and reducing the chances of electrical failures.

Plus, by delivering required output with a smaller, lighter, more efficient design, APS' J180 and pad mount UPI alternators can reduce alternator-related load on the engine compared to larger legacy high-output units. For heavy-duty vehicles and work trucks that run significant electrical loads all day, that efficiency advantage can translate into operating-cost savings over time, including fuel efficiency.

"For 20 years, American Power Systems, Inc. has focused on delivering power upgrades our customers can rely on in the field," said APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "The mobile power market is always changing as vehicles evolve, and we've heeded the need for more power loud and clear. We're proud to deliver when performance and reliability matter most."

The Next Generation of High Output Alternator Power

The Ultra Performance at Idle (UPI) high output alternator series is APS' next-generation line of alternators based on their original High Performance at Idle (HPI) alternator series. The high output alternators share the same weight, size, and other mechanical specifications as the HPI versions but with higher output at both upper and lower ranges of the RPM output curve. This means the UPI alternators offer the same form and fit as HPI versions in under-the-hood configurations for all vehicles APS products currently fit.

Available in 12-, 24-, and 48-volt models, the UPI alternator series offers six different configurations ranging from 165 amps to 390 amps at output:

12v/290-amp

12v/390-amp

24v/165-amp

24v/240-amp

48v/170-amp

48v/230-amp

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2006, American Power Systems, Inc. was created to fulfill a growing need for high power alternatives for a wide range of vehicles and environments. Quickly gaining a worldwide reputation for quality, innovation and expertise, APS became the trusted partner of a variety of governmental agencies and companies around the globe, including clients such as US Department of State, US Dept. of Defense, US SOCOM (US Special Operations Command) and the Australian Ministry of Defence.

The Davenport, Iowa-based company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles.

In March 2020, APS. was honored as Small Business Exporter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Region VII office. With a growing client base and award-winning success, APS continues to expand and offer its business partners reliable, dependable, and durable products and hands-on support. To date, APS products have been used on more than 10,000 vehicles across multiple continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and Australia.

For more information, visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

SOURCE American Power Systems, Inc.