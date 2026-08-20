Experienced Multi-Unit Franchisees, Mari Millard & Marnie Hammel, Sign Area Development Deal to Bring Tierra Encantada to Maryland

Former Franchise Research Executive and 10-Unit Franchise Operators Select Spanish Immersion Early Education Brand To Grow Their Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tierra Encantada, the Leader in Spanish Immersion Early Education®, has signed a three-unit area development agreement with experienced multi-unit franchise owners Mari Millard and Marnie Hammel. This will bring the brand to Maryland for the first time and continue its national franchise expansion.

Marnie Hammel and Mari Millard

Millard and Hammel bring more than a decade of franchise ownership experience to Tierra Encantada and currently own and operate 10 locations within the Two Maids franchise system. The agreement represents the experienced operators' expansion into early education as they continue to grow their multi-unit franchise portfolio.

Prior to becoming a franchise owner, Millard served as Vice President of Research for FRANdata, where she developed expertise in franchise analytics and performance evaluation. Hammel, an attorney, spent her career in the legal field before joining Millard in their growing franchise operation. Together, they have spent the past decade building and operating their businesses.

Millard and Hammel's extensive franchise experience, combined with Maryland's reputation as one of the nation's top markets for franchise growth, creates a strong foundation for Tierra Encantada's expansion in the state.

When evaluating the next opportunity for their portfolio, Millard and Hammel were drawn to Tierra Encantada's differentiated Spanish immersion concept, established operating systems, growth potential and mission-driven approach to early education.

"Tierra Encantada stood out because of its commitment to quality, its proven systems, and its focus on creating meaningful outcomes for children," said Mari Millard. "Throughout my career, I've been drawn to businesses that make a positive impact while also offering strong growth potential. Tierra Encantada's emphasis on education, family values and community aligns closely with what's important to me, and I'm excited to bring this opportunity to families in Maryland."

"Experienced multi-unit operators are highly selective about the brands they add to their portfolios, which makes Mari and Marnie's decision to grow with Tierra Encantada especially meaningful," said Kristen Denzer, Founder and CEO of Tierra Encantada. "Their operating experience, disciplined approach to franchise investment and commitment to building strong organizations make them exactly the type of partners we want growing our brand. We're excited to support them as they introduce Tierra Encantada to families throughout Maryland."

Founded in 2013, Tierra Encantada has built a differentiated early education model centered around Spanish immersion, play-based STEAM learning, globally inspired scratch-made meals, and intentionally designed learning environments that support the development of the whole child. Today, the company has 21 centers open and an additional 47 locations in development or under construction.

Unlike traditional childcare providers, Tierra Encantada offers a premium Spanish immersion early education experience designed to foster bilingualism, prepare children for kindergarten, and provide academic and social-emotional advantages through the benefits of a language immersion program.

As Tierra Encantada expands into new markets, franchise opportunities remain available across other prime markets nationwide. The brand's recurring-revenue business model, premium positioning, and established operating systems continue to attract experienced entrepreneurs and multi-unit franchise operators. Centers open more than 24 months have achieved an average unit volume (AUV) of $2.6 million, providing franchisees with a business model designed for long-term growth.

To learn more about Tierra Encantada franchise opportunities, visit tierraencantadafranchise.com.

About Tierra Encantada

Tierra Encantada is the Leader in Spanish Immersion Early Education®. Since 2013, the company has provided a premium early education experience for children ages six weeks through six years by combining full Spanish immersion, a play-based STEAM curriculum, globally inspired scratch-made meals, and intentionally designed learning environments that support the development of the whole child. Recognized by Entrepreneur, Inc., the Financial Times, and other national organizations, Tierra Encantada is one of the fastest-growing early education brands in the United States, with corporate and franchise locations open or in development across 15 states. Learn more at tierraencantadafranchise.com.

*See Item 19 of the Franchise Disclosure Document for important details regarding financial performance representations.

Contact: Maddy Reda, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Tierra Encantada