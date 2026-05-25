Explore Xi'an's Silk Road legacy and global connectivity

BEIJING, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi province, has bridged East and West for centuries as both the ancient starting point of the Silk Road and a modern hub for the China-Europe Railway Express.

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The city, known as Chang'an in ancient times, continues its role as a gateway to the world and will hold the 10th Silk Road International Exposition from May 21 to 25.

Click the video to explore Xi'an's journey from a historic Silk Road city to a modern international hub.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn