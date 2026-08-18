Detroit Community Sailing Center, Detroit Food Academy, Detroit Yacht Club, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit Experience Sailing Through the Lens of Teamwork, Hospitality, Media, and Creativity

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Charter Company hosted Exposure Creates Opportunity, a youth focused initiative designed to introduce Detroit students to new experiences, industries, and potential career pathways through immersive programming aboard a Santa Cruz 70 racing yacht on the Detroit River.

Exposure Creates Opportunity: Detroit Charter Company Welcome Detroit Youth Aboard for a Day of Discovery

In partnership with the Detroit Community Sailing Center, Detroit Food Academy, Detroit Yacht Club, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit, the initiative demonstrates how one meaningful experience can inspire curiosity, build confidence, and introduce young people to opportunities they may never have considered.

"We believe exposure changes lives," said Briana Burke, Events Coordinator for Detroit Charter Company. "Sometimes all it takes is one new experience, one conversation, or one moment to help a young person discover a passion or career they never knew existed. Our mission is simple: Exposure Creates Opportunity."

Jackie Stoughton, Regatta Coordinator for Detroit Charter Company, added, "Giving back to our community has always been at the heart of what we do. We're honored to provide these students with a day on the water where they can learn, explore, and have fun. We hope these experiences spark new interests while showing young people that Detroit's waterfront is a place where they belong."

Four Organizations. Four Experiences. One Mission.

The first Exposure Creates Opportunity experiences brought together four Detroit organizations, each offering students a different pathway to explore the waterfront and the industries connected to it.

Detroit Community Sailing Center

Students from Detroit Community Sailing Center took to the water aboard a 70-foot Santa Cruz racing yacht, learning the fundamentals of sailing while experiencing firsthand the importance of teamwork, communication, leadership, and collaboration. Working together as a crew, students were introduced to the unique challenges and rewards of sailing a high performance racing yacht.

Detroit Food Academy

Students from Detroit Food Academy explored the hospitality industry through a hands on culinary experience, assembling their own artisanal charcuterie boxes while learning about food presentation, guest experience, and the role hospitality plays in premium events and waterfront tourism.

Detroit Yacht Club

Students from Detroit Yacht Club built on their existing sailing experience through hands on instruction aboard a 70-foot Santa Cruz racing yacht. Students spent time at the helm and focused on navigation, communication, teamwork, and the fundamentals of sailing a high performance racing yacht. The experience allowed them to apply their existing skills in a new environment while developing confidence, leadership, and a deeper understanding of what it takes to operate as a crew.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit

Students from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit experienced the day through a creative lens, exploring photography, videography, storytelling, and content creation. Their participation highlighted how media, design, and creative storytelling shape the way events are experienced, documented, and shared.

More Than Sailing

Exposure Creates Opportunity is built on the belief that meaningful experiences should be tailored to the interests, abilities, and aspirations of the young people being served.

The experiences held last week demonstrated that mission in action. For some students, that meant learning to trim sails and work together as a crew. For others, it meant discovering possibilities in hospitality, culinary arts, media production, photography, event management, design, or creative storytelling.

The sail was the beginning, not the destination.

By bringing young people onto Detroit's waterfront and connecting them with real-world experiences, Detroit Charter Company hopes to create greater exposure to industries, careers, and opportunities that may not otherwise be accessible to them.

Help Create the Next Opportunity

Detroit Charter Company is looking to expand Exposure Creates Opportunity through additional nonprofit partnerships, corporate sponsors, equipment donors, and community organizations interested in creating meaningful experiences for Detroit youth.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in supporting the program or partnering on a future youth experience are invited to connect with Detroit Charter Company.

Whether through sponsorship, in-kind donations, equipment, mentorship, professional expertise, or access to career experiences, every contribution can help put a young person in a room, on a boat, or in an industry they may never have encountered otherwise.

To learn more or explore a partnership, contact Detroit Charter Company:

Briana Burke

[email protected]

313-327-1100

www.detroitcharterco.com

About Detroit Charter Company

Detroit Charter Company delivers premium sailing experiences aboard the iconic Santa Cruz 70 racing yacht while connecting Detroit's waterfront with residents, visitors, organizations, and community partners through unforgettable experiences on the Detroit River.

Media Contacts

Briana Burke & Jackie Stoughton

Events & Regatta Coordinators

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Detroit Charter Company