Expressable Joins Amazon's Health Benefits Connector as its First Provider of Speech Therapy Services

Amazon customers can now more easily discover and access Expressable's evidence-based speech therapy services, covered by most major insurance plans

AUSTIN, Texas., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expressable, a leading provider of speech therapy services, today announced it has joined Amazon's Health Benefits Connector as its first provider of speech therapy services. The collaboration makes it easier for millions of families and adults to access evidence-based virtual care from home.

Approximately 1 in 14 U.S. children has had a speech, language, or voice disorder in a given year, yet more than 40% of those children did not receive intervention services during that year. Left unaddressed, these challenges can limit a child's ability to participate in everyday life, from classroom learning and peer relationships to emotional and behavioral development.

Expressable pairs each client with a licensed, insurance-covered speech therapist for one-on-one virtual sessions. But therapy doesn't end when the session does. Expressable's care model makes parents and caregivers active partners, giving them personalized home programs and practice activities between sessions to build skills into daily life — which research shows has a significant, positive impact on pediatric outcomes.

"Effective speech and language skills are foundational to healthy childhood development," said John Singerling, Head of Strategic Growth and Network Development for Amazon Health Services. "Our Health Benefits Connector is designed to help customers find and use quality health services that may be covered by their insurer, and we're excited our customers can now access Expressable's clinical expertise and innovative speech therapy platform."

Unlike traditional speech therapy, which often carries waitlists, Expressable offers near-immediate availability in many markets with after-school, evening and weekend scheduling built around families' lives. This expanded access, alongside Expressable's virtual model and acceptance of most major insurance plans, removes the geographic, logistical, and financial barriers that keep families from care.

Expressable also delivers measurable outcomes, with 96% of patients, across every major diagnostic group, making clinical progress toward their care plan goals within the first five sessions, based on clinician-rated goal tracking in its internal outcomes report. Expressable holds The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and maintains a 4.83 out of 5 rating across more than 4,500 client reviews.

"A child's early years are a critical window for communication development, and identifying and supporting a speech or language disorder early can make a meaningful difference in how a child learns, connects, and grows," said Leanne Sherred, M.S., CCC-SLP, President and Chief Clinical Officer at Expressable. "By meeting customers where they already are, this collaboration will help more children start care early when it matters most and make it easier for adults to receive services they need."

Expressable treats the full range of communication needs for children and adults, including early language development, speech and language disorders, stuttering, apraxia, aphasia, voice disorders, communication related to autism, and much more. It is rapidly scaling its nationwide network of hundreds of speech-language pathologists and is available in all 50 states.

To check coverage and enroll, visit Amazon's Health Benefits Connector.

About Expressable

Expressable is a leading virtual speech therapy provider, delivering research-based, family-centered care to clients in all 50 states. Accredited by The Joint Commission and partnered with hundreds of health plans including Medicaid, Expressable was founded to expand access to high-quality speech therapy through a unique model that combines 1:1 teletherapy with educational tools that empower families to integrate therapy into daily life. Learn more at expressable.com

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SOURCE Expressable