Expressive, Soft, and oh... so Poopshkin

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children love Poopshkin! In the USA, Russia, and Israel, children hug and squeeze their new best friend, Poopshkin!! Inspired by the illustrated children's book series, Poopshkin, this plush toy is ready for adventures.

Oh… Poopshkin!

Poopshkin is a boy with different colored eyes.

Iraida Henderson, the Author, said, "I was surprised by the plush. Poopshkin's eyes are mischievous and curious, just like in the books. His eyes look up and to the side, but if you tilt your head down a little, his eyes look at you. It's fascinating to watch kids experience this."

Kristina Nokes, the Author, added, "Instagram Stories of children with Poopshkin bring us great joy. Their happiness fills our hearts. I cried, though, when I saw a little girl hugging Poopshkin in a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv. I know Poopshkin did his best to comfort her."

The plush is 15 inches tall, includes free USA shipping, and is USD 19.95 at Poopshkin.com

GS1 US GTIN (U.P.C.): 195893325771

Poopshkin's six books are available on Amazon for purchase; "The Land of Knowledge,"

"Life Is About Sharing," "The Crutches Did It," Poopshkin and The Sandcastle, Poopshkin and Nobody's Candy, and Poopshkin and The Christmas Tree.

Team Poopshkin has fourteen books in development and is developing an animated music video for the sing-along song, "I'm a Poopshkin."

Team Poopshkin:

Iraida Henderson immigrated to Santa Monica, CA from Russia, where she was an Early Childhood Educator.

Kristina Nokes studied Film Sciences at St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television.

Rob Nokes from Todd-AO™ Studios is the co-creator of Absentia DX™ and Actors Mobile ADR™ and was Co-Founder and CEO of Sounddogs.com, Inc.™ from 1997 to 2019.

Liliya Chagay - Illustrator / Graduated Karaganda State University and she is a top-rated illustrator on Upwork.com.

Poopshkin™ is a Trademark of Iraida Henderson, Kristina Nokes, and Rob Nokes.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

