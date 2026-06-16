Extole Launches AI-Ready Developer Platform for Building and Managing Targeted Offer Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extole, the enterprise offer management platform, today announced the launch of new platform capabilities for AI-powered offer management. The release gives developers, marketers, and AI-assisted teams a faster way to deliver personalized offer and incentive programs through Extole. Expanded features across Extole's MCP, APIs, SDKs, and CLI tooling make it easier for developers and AI agents to build on the Extole platform.

The new capabilities help developers, marketers, and AI-assisted teams move faster from idea to launch. Using familiar tools like Claude, Cursor, and ChatGPT, teams can configure, manage, and optimize offer programs more efficiently. Behind the scenes, Extole provides the trusted infrastructure that powers offer eligibility, reward fulfillment, fraud prevention, and auditability at enterprise scale.

"Personalized, targeted incentives are absolutely critical for driving revenue, and teams are being asked to move faster with fewer people. We are there for the developers and marketers that want to work fast and deliver safely," Extole CEO Matthew Roche shared. "Consumers should get what they earned. Marketers should be able to track effectiveness, and companies should have precise, auditable control. Extole is designed for that reality."

With the Extole MCP, AI-powered tools can work directly with Extole's offer platform through permissioned access. A team can describe the program it wants to build, use AI to help configure program logic, inspect settings, and validate setup before launch. Marketers can use MCP to access data, verify reward status, and make program edits in plain language.

Extole has also expanded its developer API surface and supporting developer tools, including SDKs and CLI access. These updates help teams evaluating or building on Extole get answers faster, integrate more confidently, and reduce the time it takes to move from concept to a live program.

Together, these capabilities position Extole as infrastructure for the AI era of offer management: a configurable platform that developers can build on rather than rebuild from scratch. Whether the goal is a referral program, lifecycle reward, welcome offer, loyalty experience, or custom engagement flow, Extole provides the building blocks and trusted delivery layer underneath.

To learn more, visit https://www.extole.com/

About Extole

Extole is an enterprise offer management platform that helps companies turn satisfied customers into a scalable acquisition channel through referral, reward, and loyalty programs. For marketing, engineering, and product teams operating at enterprise scale, Extole provides the infrastructure to deliver personalized incentive programs with the eligibility controls, fraud prevention, and auditability that high-volume programs demand. Leading brands across retail, financial services, and telecommunications rely on Extole to power their customer engagement programs at scale.

SOURCE Extole