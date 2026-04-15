Extole Joins Candescent Marketplace, Expanding Digital Growth Opportunities for Financial Institutions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extole, a rewards orchestration platform providing referral marketing and loyalty solutions, today announced it has officially joined the Candescent Marketplace as a certified partner. The milestone builds on four years of successful collaboration between Extole and Candescent, delivering measurable growth for financial institutions.

Through this expanded partnership, Candescent digital banking clients can now seamlessly integrate Extole's refer-a-friend and rewards solutions into their online and mobile banking experiences from Candescent's Marketplace program. Financial institutions can then use the Extole platform to manage, optimize, and grow refer-a-friend programs that drive account openings, increase share of wallet, and deepen customer relationships at a digital scale.

"Candescent delivers integrated digital banking experiences that drive member and customer loyalty by making everyday banking seamless and intuitive. By integrating Extole directly into this environment, our clients can harness that existing loyalty and transform it into a powerful growth engine through automated referral and rewards programs" said Matt Roche, CEO at Extole. "Becoming a certified partner in the Candescent Marketplace formalizes our commitment to helping financial institutions grow through their existing customer base."

Extole's platform enables banks and credit unions to design, test, and optimize referral and offer programs that feature automated event qualification, advanced fraud prevention, real-time analytics, and reward fulfillment. With the Marketplace certification, Candescent clients can more easily deploy fully-designed reward programs that acquire high-value new customers, strengthen loyalty, and enhance the customer experience.

About Extole

Extole is the leading rewards platform for financial institutions. We provide the enterprise-grade tools and expertise banks and credit unions need to rapidly scale new customer acquisition through dynamic referral programs for their customers, partners, and ambassadors. Extole powers thousands of programs, processes 30+ billion events per day, and has created 1.4 billion consumer relationships. Learn more at Extole.com.

About Candescent

Atlanta, Ga. based Candescent is the leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. financial institutions. We enable clients to differentiate and grow by securely delivering innovative experiences in consumer and business banking, onboarding and sales, payments, servicing, and marketing and data. Candescent serves 1,300 banks and credit unions representing 30 million registered users. For more information visit www.candescent.com.

SOURCE Extole