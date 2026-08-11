Extra Duty Solutions Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, a Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 116% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Duty Solutions announced it has been ranked No. 2740 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"This recognition belongs to our entire team," said Michael Nark, CEO of Extra Duty Solutions. "Every day, they are focused on making life easier for the law enforcement agencies and officers we serve, and this growth is a direct result of their dedication. Being named to the Inc. 5000 validates the model we set out to build a decade ago: a better, more transparent way to manage extra duty programs so agencies can focus on protecting their communities. We're proud of how far we've come, and we're just as excited about where we're headed as we continue to grow and deepen our impact on public safety nationwide."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Extra Duty Solutions

Extra Duty Solutions (EDS) is the nation's first and largest full-service provider of extra duty program administration for public safety agencies. Founded in 2015 by Rich Milliman, EDS serves hundreds of law enforcement agencies at the municipal, county, and state levels, handling all intake, scheduling, invoicing, collections, and direct officer payment — at no cost to the agency. EDS is funded by a small administrative fee paid by third-party vendors and assumes 100% of the collection risk on behalf of every agency it serves. For more information, visit www.extradutysolutions.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Jenn Jones

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

203-813-5601, ext. 302

SOURCE Extra Duty Solutions