Extra Duty Solutions Announces Michael Nark as Chief Executive Officer

The company's visionary founder passes the baton to a seasoned technology executive as Extra Duty Solutions enters its next phase of growth

SHELTON, Conn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Duty Solutions (EDS), the nation's first and largest full-service provider of extra duty program administration for public safety agencies, today announced that Michael Nark, a proven technology executive with more than three decades of experience leading high-growth technology-enabled services and SaaS companies, will serve as the next EDS CEO. Founder and current CEO Rich Milliman will transition to Chairman of the Board.

Welcoming Michael Nark as Chief Executive Officer

Michael Nark brings a distinguished record of building and scaling technology companies that serve organizations with mission-critical operational needs — a profile that maps directly to the agencies EDS serves. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Utility, Inc., a digital evidence management and mobile resource management company supporting law enforcement agencies and first responders. That experience gives Michael firsthand appreciation for the operational demands and high-stakes nature of the public safety sector.

"I'm excited to join Extra Duty Solutions," said Michael Nark. "Rich has built something rare — a company that created its own market, earned deep trust from the agencies it serves, and assembled a world-class team to keep pushing forward. The mission here is meaningful: helping law enforcement agencies reduce administrative burden so they can focus on what matters most. I look forward to deepening our impact, expanding our reach, and continuing to deliver the reliability and innovation our agency partners count on every day."

The Founder Who Built the Market

In 2015, Rich Milliman identified an urgent, unmet need: public safety agencies across the country were drowning in the administrative burden of managing extra duty programs. His answer was Extra Duty Solutions, and with it, a full-service extra duty administration model that had never existed before. EDS absorbs the entire administrative burden of an agency's extra duty program at no cost to the agency. Agencies get their time back, officers get paid on time, and EDS assumes 100% of the collection risk. Today, EDS serves more than 350 law enforcement agencies across more than 30 states.

"Building Extra Duty Solutions has been the most meaningful work of my career," said Rich Milliman. "We created this market because we saw a real problem that agencies, officers, and their communities were living with every day. I'm proud of what we've built and excited to support the company's next chapter as Chairman. Michael is the right leader — he shares our deep commitment to serving law enforcement, and his experience and vision make him uniquely positioned to build on our foundation and lead EDS through its next phase of growth."

Rich's continued role as Board Chairman ensures that his institutional knowledge, longstanding relationships, and founding vision remain embedded in EDS's strategic direction. For the agencies that rely on Extra Duty Solutions, the mission remains unchanged — eliminate administrative burden at no cost to the agency, protect officers through best-in-class insurance, and remove financial risk from the process entirely. With Michael leading day-to-day operations and Rich providing strategic oversight, EDS is positioned to serve more agencies, deliver more capable technology, and continue raising the standard for what a true public safety administrative partner should be.

About Extra Duty Solutions

Extra Duty Solutions (EDS) is the nation's first and largest full-service provider of extra duty program administration for public safety agencies. Founded in 2015 by Rich Milliman, EDS serves hundreds of law enforcement agencies at the municipal, county, and state levels, handling all intake, scheduling, invoicing, collections, and direct officer payment — at no cost to the agency. EDS is funded by a small administrative fee paid by third-party vendors and assumes 100% of the collection risk on behalf of every agency it serves.

For more information, visit www.extradutysolutions.com.

Contact:

Jenn Jones

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

203-813-5601, ext. 302

SOURCE Extra Duty Solutions