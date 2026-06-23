Extra Space Storage Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR), a self-administered and self-managed Real Estate Investment Trust and member of the S&P 500 today announced the publication of its annual sustainability report. The report details the company's progress across key corporate responsibility initiatives, including environmental stewardship, workplace culture, corporate governance, and long-term portfolio resiliency.

Holly Springs Store in North Carolina

The 2025 report marks the conclusion of Extra Space Storage's 2018–2025 sustainability goal cycle, detailing performance against its long-term emissions and efficiency targets while introducing a new framework of goals looking ahead to 2030.

"Our core values of integrity, excellence, innovation, teamwork, and passion remain our compass, as we invest in our people and our properties in a way that will deliver long-term shareholder value for the future," said Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage.

Key highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Renewable Energy Expansion: Invested $30 million in solar installations over the course of the year, bringing total solar generation to 68.6 GWh of clean energy.





Invested $30 million in solar installations over the course of the year, bringing total solar generation to 68.6 GWh of clean energy. Emissions Reductions: Achieved a 15% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per square foot across the portfolio, maintaining a carbon footprint 82% lower than the real estate sector average.





Achieved a 15% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per square foot across the portfolio, maintaining a carbon footprint 82% lower than the real estate sector average. Industry Recognition: Named one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and earned an "A" rating for its GRESB disclosure.





Named one of "America's Climate Leaders" by and earned an "A" rating for its GRESB disclosure. Top-Tier Workplace Culture: Recognized by Forbes as one of "America's Best Companies" and sustained a 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Glassdoor.





Recognized by as one of "America's Best Companies" and sustained a 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Glassdoor. Customer Excellence: Maintained a 91% overall customer satisfaction score across its national footprint.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report and additional governance documents are available on the company's investor relations website at ir.extraspace.com/sustainability.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated 4,344 self storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 3.0 million units and approximately 335.6 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage, and business storage. It is the largest operator of self storage properties in the United States.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage, Inc.