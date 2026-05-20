Extra Space Storage Announces Addition of Crystal Call Maggelet and RJ Pittman to its Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) ("Extra Space") 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, on May 14, 2026, Crystal Call Maggelet and RJ Pittman were elected to the board of directors. The addition of these new board members reflects Extra Space's ongoing commitment to regular board refreshment and the integration of high-caliber leadership with expertise in real estate, retail operations strategy, and technological innovation.

New Board Members:

Crystal Call Maggelet brings extensive experience in managing large-scale, multi-unit retail properties and executing complex operational strategies. She serves as the CEO and Chairperson of FJ Management Inc., a diversified family business including Maverik, an 850+ c-store chain and two fuel transportation divisions, Big West Oil, and TAB Bank. Additionally, Maggelet founded the Crystal Inn hotel chain in 1993 and serves as its Managing Director. Her robust background in corporate governance includes previous board roles at Savage Services, Intermountain Health and Pilot Flying J. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

RJ Pittman joins the team as a premier technology pioneer with a proven track record of leading digital transformation and advancing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. Pittman served as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Matterport, a spatial data company and technology platform in real estate, from 2018 to 2025. Prior to Matterport, he served as eBay's first Chief Product Officer and held senior roles at Apple and Google where he led international e-commerce platforms and web search properties. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science in Engineering-Economic Systems from Stanford.

Ms. Maggelet will serve as a member of the Nominating, Governance, & Corporate Responsibility Committee and Mr. Pittman will serve as a member of the Audit Committee. Full bios for both directors are available at ir.extraspace.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome Crystal and RJ to our Board of Directors," said Ken Woolley, Chairman of the Extra Space Board. "Crystal's execution in multi-unit retail operations and real estate, combined with RJ's leadership in AI strategy and technology driven customer experiences in and outside of the real estate sector, provide immense value to our shareholders. We look forward to their insights sharpening our competitive edge as we continue to lead the industry in technology and long-term growth. We also want to acknowledge and thank Spencer Kirk and Diane Olmstead for their dedicated service on our board."

With these new board members, Extra Space continues to maintain a highly independent board, with diverse skill sets and significant industry experience. Nine out of ten directors on the board are independent. Five of the ten directors will have joined the board in the last five years, demonstrating a healthy balance of tenure and fresh oversight. Mr. Kirk will remain as a special advisor to the board.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated 4,344 self storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 3.0 million units and approximately 335.6 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage, and business storage. It is the largest operator of self storage properties in the United States.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage, Inc.