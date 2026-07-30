EY US expands its strategic alliance with SymphonyAI to bring manufacturing intelligence to enterprise operations

Alliance extends into manufacturing and supply chain intelligence, building on retail and financial services collaboration.

SymphonyAI is embedded in the EY.ai Order-to-Cash Value Blueprint, connecting operational data to smarter manufacturing outcomes.

The expansion adds to the EY AI-native ecosystem.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced an expanded alliance with SymphonyAI, extending the collaboration into manufacturing and supply chain intelligence. The expansion integrates SymphonyAI's industrial AI platform into the EY manufacturing and operations transformation offering and EY.ai Value Blueprints, helping organizations build AI-native enterprises.

This expansion reflects the EY strategy of building an ecosystem of AI-native technology partners, companies architected from the ground up around AI. As clients move beyond proofs of concept, the ability to deploy AI at scale across functions, geographies and operations is critical to achieving enterprise-wide impact.

"Organizations don't need more AI pilots, they need results," says Rodrigo Cambiaghi, Digital Operations Leader, Ernst & Young LLP. "Expanding our alliance with SymphonyAI brings proven industrial AI capabilities directly into our transformation programs. Combined with EY sector depth and EY.ai Value Blueprints, this gives clients a faster, lower-risk path to activating AI across their manufacturing and supply chain operations — not by layering it onto legacy structures, but by embedding it into how they operate from Day 1."

Expanding the alliance into manufacturing intelligence

The original EY-SymphonyAI alliance, announced in 2023, focused on generative AI (GenAI) applications in retail and financial services. This expansion broadens the alliance into manufacturing environments, where SymphonyAI's IRIS Foundry platform for industrial companies is trained on data from more than 80,000 assets across complex manufacturing operations.

For EY clients in manufacturing-intensive industries — including industrial products, consumer goods, life sciences and energy — the expansion creates a direct path to AI-driven operational intelligence without stitching together multiple point solutions.

"The industrial AI problem isn't technical — it's structural," says Prateek Kathpal, President, SymphonyAI Industrial. "Manufacturers have proven AI works. What they can't do is move it from one plant to the next without rebuilding everything from scratch. That's the problem this alliance solves. The EY organization brings the transformation experience to change how operations run at an enterprise level. SymphonyAI brings the industrial AI platform built to scale across the fragmented, multisite environments manufacturers actually operate in — so a capability proven at one site becomes a standard across all of them."

Accelerating EY.ai Value Blueprints for Order-to-Cash

EY.ai Value Blueprints reimagine how organizations transform in the age of agentic AI, not by layering intelligence onto existing structures, but by building AI-native operations from the ground up. Designed around end-to-end value streams rather than individual processes, EY.ai Value Blueprints allow clients to scale AI across connected manufacturing and business operations, not just within isolated functions.

SymphonyAI's manufacturing intelligence capabilities are embedded in the Order-to-Cash Master Value Blueprint — one of the EY.ai flagship cross-functional blueprints. In manufacturing, value runs across the full value stream, from asset performance to materials planning, supplier collaboration and procurement execution. SymphonyAI connects these layers, enabling more coordinated real-time decision-making.

By embedding SymphonyAI at this layer, EY clients can expect:

More predictable material requirements planning driven by real-time production and asset data.

Reduced unplanned spend from equipment failures or production disruptions.

Enhanced supplier performance visibility tied directly to operational outcomes across the supply chain.

Accelerated time-to-value through pre-integrated technology accelerators, reducing the implementation risk of fitting AI into existing structures.

This approach reflects the core philosophy of EY.ai Value Blueprints: meaningful AI impact in manufacturing comes not from optimizing individual steps, but from reimagining the entire value stream. Designing for scale from the outset helps organizations move beyond experimentation to capture the compounding returns when AI works across the full breadth of how they operate.

Building an ecosystem of AI-native partners

The SymphonyAI expansion joins recent AI-native organizations in the growing EY ecosystem of AI-native technology partners. These relationships enable EY teams to deliver more integrated solutions across manufacturing operations, software delivery and finance transformation — compressing implementation timelines, reducing delivery risk and accelerating the path to measurable outcomes.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI product platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges, from stopping financial crime to improving store performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 1,500 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world's largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at https://www.symphonyai.com/.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

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Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

SOURCE Ernst & Young LLP