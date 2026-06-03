New report by AIA and EY US identifies clear path to scale digital thread technologies

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As aerospace and defense (A&D) organizations face unprecedented demand to increase output, digital thread initiatives are emerging as a critical enabler of end‑to‑end visibility and faster decision‑making. New joint research released today by the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) finds that while digital thread efforts are delivering measurable benefits, most organizations remain unable to scale it across the enterprise. A framework for integrating data across systems and lifecycle stages of a product, digital thread is the seamless flow of trusted data across design, production and operations, enabling traceability and transparency.

The study, "Digital thread delivers value, so what's stopping scale?", is based on a survey of 57 A&D leaders as well as in-depth executive interviews. Findings show that while adoption is widespread, enterprise‑level impact remains limited. Three‑quarters of organizations are implementing digital thread in some capacity, yet only 14 percent say it is fully applied across the enterprise. The study pinpoints the moves that make digital thread programs succeed: the right ownership model, the right funding approach and the right use cases to start with.

"Aerospace and defense's current challenges have turned digital thread from a nice-to-have into a must-have," said Tim White, AIA Vice President of Engineering and Technology. "It sharpens quality, strengthens traceability, cuts redundancy and utilizes the data artificial intelligence needs to unlock real optimization. To meet unprecedented demand in the supply chain, digital thread is essential for organizations looking to compete and win in the future."

"Digital thread is no longer a technology problem. It is an execution problem," said Raman Ram, EY Americas Aerospace, Defense & Mobility Leader. "Organizations see value in pilots, but without enterprise‑level governance, performance measurement and data standardization, that value never scales to impact delivery, capital efficiency or risk."

Key findings in the study include:

Despite years of investment in digital thread, 56 percent of A&D organizations remain in pilot or limited implementation phases.

Execution, ownership and data readiness are the biggest barriers to enterprise impact.

Fewer than half (45 percent) of leaders surveyed say their organization has a clear strategic vision and sustained commitment for digital thread.

Data readiness is a critical constraint to digital thread implementation, with only 29 percent of respondents saying their enterprise data is standardized, governed and accessible, limiting organizations' ability to connect workflows across the lifecycle and apply analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

While 71 percent of leaders expect the greatest future value from digital thread will come from predictive analytics and AI-enabled insights, the research reinforces that these outcomes depend on a mature digital thread foundation.

Read the full report to understand key barriers and opportunities for digital thread in A&D here.

About the study

EY US surveyed 57 leaders from Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) member organizations and conducted eight in-depth executive interviews to understand how digital thread is being applied in practice. The respondents are primarily from US‑based companies with annual revenues exceeding $100 million and at least three years of investment in digital thread initiatives.

About Aerospace Industries Association

The Aerospace Industries Association represents the nation's aerospace and defense sector, a key driver of U.S. security, innovation, and economic strength. Since 1919, AIA has advanced policies that support industry competitiveness, workforce development, and technological leadership. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, AIA ensures that our industry remains one of America's defining success stories — and a foundation for its future.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

SOURCE Ernst & Young LLP