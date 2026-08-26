Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Pentair plc Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2026 - PNR

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Pool Channel Destocking Misrepresentations: Pentair's Pool segment allegedly absorbed roughly $250 million in lost sales and $155 million in lost income while investors were told full year sales would rise.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The complaint alleges that Pool channel destocking reduced Pool segment sales by approximately $250 million and Pool segment income by approximately $155 million for full year 2026, with roughly $170 million of the sales impact and $105 million of the income impact landing in the second quarter alone. Full year 2026 sales guidance was revised to down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent from up 2 percent to 4 percent.

The Alleged Pool Channel Destocking Problem

Pentair's Pool segment sells energy-efficient pool equipment and accessories through a distribution channel, and in fiscal 2025 that segment accounted for approximately 37 percent of net sales and 46 percent of reportable income. According to the lawsuit, significant destocking was already occurring in that channel during the Class Period, meaning distributors were drawing down existing inventory rather than placing new orders. The lawsuit contends investors were not told this was happening while the Company continued to project growth.

How the Alleged Destocking Affected Reported Guidance

On July 14, 2026, after the market closed, Pentair issued preliminary second quarter 2026 results and revised full year guidance, attributing the shortfall largely to destocking of inventory in the Pool channel and right sizing of channel inventory in preparation for the 2027 pool season. Full year GAAP EPS guidance was cut to approximately $3.90 to $4.10 from $4.83 to $4.93, and full year adjusted EPS guidance was cut to approximately $4.60 to $4.80 from $5.30 to $5.40.

Key Pool Channel Destocking Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges the Company failed to disclose that significant destocking of inventory was occurring in the Pool channel.

the Company failed to disclose that significant destocking of inventory was occurring in the Pool channel. As a result, the lawsuit contends, sales and operating income were adversely affected in ways not communicated to the market.

The lawsuit alleges positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were therefore materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were therefore materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis. Full year 2026 Pool segment sales were estimated to be reduced by approximately $250 million from the destocking.

Full year 2026 Pool segment income was estimated to be reduced by approximately $155 million.

Inventory statements in the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026 are challenged in the action.

"This case presents important questions about inventory and channel disclosure obligations in the water solutions sector, particularly where a single segment allegedly generated a $155 million income impact that shareholders learned about only after the fact," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Lawsuit

Q: What is the PNR class action lawsuit about?A: A securities class action has been filed against Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) alleging materially false and misleading statements between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026. Shares fell approximately 15% after the Company disclosed that destocking of inventory in the Pool channel had significantly reduced segment sales and income and cut full year guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PNR investor lawsuit?A: Investors who purchased PNR stock or securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PNR lawsuit allege?A: The complaint alleges Pentair made materially false or misleading statements regarding inventory conditions in the Pool channel and its financial guidance during the Class Period. When the destocking impact and revised guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PNR investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by October 2, 2026.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares, can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP