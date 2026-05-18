Clinically backed, high-performance formula designed to support eye hydration and provide temporary relief from dry eye symptoms.

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EyePromise – the maker of the #1 doctor recommended supplement for occasional dry eye in the U.S., announced the launch of Heyedrate Clinical, a next-generation artificial tear designed to deliver fast-acting temporary relief for individuals experiencing dry eye symptoms. With povidone and the highest molecular weight hyaluronic acid (Hylan A) available in the US, Heyedrate Clinical is preservative-free, triple filtered, and adapts with every blink to mimic the comfort and feel of natural tears.

EyePromise Introduces Heyedrate Clinical, Gamechanger in Dry Eye Hydration (PRNewsfoto/EyePromise)

Heyedrate Clinical builds on EyePromise's holistic approach to eye health, completing its existing eye hydration routine designed to address myriad factors that can contribute to occasional eye dryness. The product joins a portfolio of products that includes De3, the #1 doctor recommended supplement for occasional dry eye in the U.S.; and Avenova Lid & Lash Cleansing Spray, the #1 doctor recommended HOCI lid and lash cleanser, offering a more complete, inside-and-out solution to supporting eye comfort and hydration.

"Heyedrate Clinical represents an important advancement in dry eye care. Its Hylan A technology has been trusted in Europe for more than a decade and is supported by strong clinical evidence," said Dr. Kimberly Friedman, OD, FAAO and EyePromise Chief Medical Education Officer. "I'm truly excited that EyePromise has brought this innovation to the United States. My patients can finally experience the kind of intensive, long‑lasting hydration that feels more like their own natural tears."

Dry eye is often driven by a range of factors including increased screen time, environmental conditions, contact lens use and aging. Yet many consumers continue to cycle through multiple products without meaningful relief. Heyedrate Clinical was developed to address this need, with clinical results showing a 27% decrease in daily eye drop frequency*, and 77% of users reporting improvements in eye comfort and clarity**.

"EyePromise is committed to elevating the standard of care for eye health," said Thu Bang, Head of Marketing at EyePromise. "With Heyedrate Clinical, we're introducing a high-quality option designed to complement our broader eye health portfolio, providing a more complete approach to daily eye hydration and comfort."

Heyedrate Clinical is now available for purchase at www.EyePromise.com. For more information, please visit the website.

Contact: Mike Surabian at [email protected] or Thu Bang at [email protected]

About EyePromise: Founded in 2001, EyePromise is an industry-leading eye health company committed to protecting and supporting vision through flagship products like De3 Omega Benefits, Restore, Avenova, Cliradex and now Heyedrate Clinical. The company also developed and manufactures the Zx Pro MPOD measurement device used by eye doctors throughout the US.

Statements made have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

* Medic, N., et al. "Application Frequency: Key Indicator for the Efficiency of Severe Dry Eye Disease Treatment—Evidence for the Importance of Molecular Weight of Hyaluronan in Lubricating Agents." Acta Ophthalmologica, vol. 102, no. 5, 2024, pp. e663–e671. doi:10.1111/aos.16609.

** van Setten, G.B., et al. "The HYLAN M Study: Efficacy of 0.15% High Molecular Weight Hyaluronan Fluid in the Treatment of Severe Dry Eye Disease in a Multicenter Randomized Trial." Journal of Clinical Medicine, 2020.

SOURCE EyePromise