Clinically Validated, Time-Tested Artificial Tear Designed to Address Temporary Relief of Dry Eye

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EyePromise, the maker of the #1 doctor-recommended nutraceutical for occasional dry eye in the U.S., today announces the launch of Heyedrate Clinical, a preservative-free artificial tear formulation specifically engineered for clinicians with patients who need relief from dry eye.

Clinical Mechanism and Formulation

EyePromise Introduces Heyedrate™ Clinical: A Next Generation Artificial Tear.

According to TFOS DEWS III (Tear Film & Ocular Surface Society Dry Eye Workshop III), high molecular weight hyaluronic acid has been reported in animal models to be more effective than lower molecular weight counterparts.

Heyedrate Clinical leverages povidone and Hylan A – the highest molecular weight hyaluronic acid formulation available in the United States – supported by clinical evidence demonstrating increased time on the eye for prolonged comfort. By mimicking natural tear film behavior with adaptive viscosity, Heyedrate Clinical adheres to both the corneal epithelium and mucin layer, providing sustained hydration with every blink.

Heyedrate Clinical's formulation is preservative-free, triple-filtered, and compatible with all contact lens materials, allowing continued lens wear during use without disruption to the regimen.

Clinical Evidence

Heyedrate Clinical's efficacy is supported by a multicenter randomized trial that evaluated the efficacy of Heyedrate Clinical for the temporary dry eye relief:

Reduced Drop Frequency : Clinically meaningful reduction in daily application frequency compared to conventional mid-range molecular weight artificial tears, with subjects using the drops showing significantly improved efficiency (a 27% reduction in dropping frequency in the group that used Heyedrate Clinical vs. no change in the group using their typical drop of choice over an 8-week period)

: Clinically meaningful reduction in daily application frequency compared to conventional mid-range molecular weight artificial tears, with subjects using the drops showing significantly improved efficiency (a 27% reduction in dropping frequency in the group that used Heyedrate Clinical vs. no change in the group using their typical drop of choice over an 8-week period) OSDI Improvement : 77% of subjects using Heyedrate Clinical experienced improvement in OSDI score, showing an increase in eye comfort and clarity (after 4 weeks use), representing a 26% improvement versus control

: 77% of subjects using Heyedrate Clinical experienced improvement in OSDI score, showing an increase in eye comfort and clarity (after 4 weeks use), representing a 26% improvement versus control Tear Film Dynamics: The formulation supports improved tear film stability and natural tear behavior

Clinical Integration

Heyedrate Clinical complements EyePromise's comprehensive approach to occasional dry eye management. Combined with De3 Omega Benefits (#1 doctor-recommended nutraceutical*) and Avenova Lid & Lash Cleansing Spray (#1 doctor-recommended HOCL lid and lash cleanser*), Heyedrate Clinical enables a multifactorial strategy that addresses both aqueous and lipid components of tear deficiency.

"Heyedrate Clinical is grounded in technology with a decade-long clinical track record in Europe. Featuring povidone with the inclusion of ultra-high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, it delivers intensive, long-lasting hydration that clinically demonstrates meaningful results in patient tear film outcomes," said Dr. Kimberly Friedman, OD, FAAO, Chief Medical Education Officer at EyePromise. "As clinicians, we're always looking for solutions that meaningfully improve patient outcomes, and this formulation provides robust hydration and stability that patient outcomes clearly reflect. I'm excited to offer this level of performance to patients in the United States."

Clinical Rationale

As most clinicians know firsthand, many patients experience suboptimal outcomes with conventional artificial tears due to inadequate tear film residence time and insufficient epithelial adhesion. Heyedrate Clinical addresses these limitations through povidone and ultra-high molecular weight hyaluronic acid technology, which extends contact time and promotes superior tear film stability.

"Heyedrate Clinical completes our comprehensive eye hydration portfolio alongside De3 and Avenova, enabling clinicians to address occasional eye dryness through a multimodal approach – supplemental nutrition, ocular surface hygiene, and now topical relief of dry eye (Heyedrate Clinical) backed by strong clinical evidence," said Thu Bang, Head of Marketing at EyePromise. "Eye care professionals can trust this product because it's built on the same rigorous clinical standards that have defined EyePromise, and we're bringing European-clinically backed technology supported by multicenter trial data to the U.S. market."

Heyedrate Clinical is now available for practitioner and patient purchase at www.EyePromise.com.

Contact: Mike Surabian at [email protected] or Thu Bang at [email protected]

Founded in 2001, EyePromise is an industry-leading eye health company committed to advancing evidence-based ocular surface and vision health through flagship products including De3 Omega Benefits, Restore, Avenova, Cliradex, and Heyedrate Clinical. The company also manufactures the Zx Pro MPD measurement device, utilized by eye care practitioners throughout the United States for macular pigment density assessment.

Regulatory Disclosures: Heyedrate Clinical is an over‑the‑counter lubricating eye drop indicated for the temporary relief of dry eye symptoms. Use only as directed. Any statements directed at De3 Omega Benefits have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

References:

Medic, N., et al. "Application Frequency: Key Indicator for the Efficiency of Severe Dry Eye Disease Treatment—Evidence for the Importance of Molecular Weight of Hyaluronan in Lubricating Agents." Acta Ophthalmologica , vol. 102, no. 5, 2024, pp. e663–e671. doi:10.1111/aos.16609.

, vol. 102, no. 5, 2024, pp. e663–e671. doi:10.1111/aos.16609. van Setten, G.B., et al. "The HYLAN M Study: Efficacy of 0.15% High Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Fluid in the Treatment of Severe Dry Eye Disease in a Multicenter Randomized Trial." Journal of Clinical Medicine, 2020.

* IQVIA Brand Survey, Data on File.

SOURCE EyePromise