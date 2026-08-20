EYPT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals told investors its Phase 3 wet AMD program was "on track" days before disclosing that DURAVYU missed the prespecified primary endpoint. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into on behalf of EYPT investors who suffered losses.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shareholders lost roughly 67% of their position value when the market opened following the Company's disclosure that DURAVYU did not meet the prespecified primary endpoint -- change in best-corrected visual acuity versus on-label aflibercept -- in the full dataset of the Phase 3 LUGANO trial. If you held EYPT shares and suffered a loss, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On August 5, 2026, EyePoint published its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. In the corresponding release, Eyepoint's CEO and President, Jay S. Duker, highlighted that the LUGANO readout was one of two that "represent transformative advancement in the wet AMD landscape." One quarter earlier, he highlighted management was "confident that our clinically-rigorous, derisked and patient-centric approach will continue to reinforce DURAVYU's best-in class potential."

On the morning of August 17, 2026, EyePoint disclosed the trial had failed to meet its primary endpoint. The Company pointed "asymmetric" patients which allegedly "confounded" the results. Within hours of the announcement, EYPT shares had swiftly fallen fell approximately 70% on the endpoint result.

Investors who lost money on EYPT and wish to discuss their legal rights may request a review of your EYPT losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EYPT Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the EYPT investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased EYPT securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: How much did EYPT stock drop? A: When the market opened, EYPT shares were down $10.69, or approximately 72.47%, following the EyePoint's release of topline results in the Phase 3 LUGANO wet AMD trial for DURAVYU. By end of day the drop had settled to a loss of around $9.88, or about 67%. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek a recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether EyePoint Pharmaceuticals made materially false or misleading statements regarding the status and characterization of its Phase 3 wet AMD program. When the Company disclosed the LUGANO primary endpoint failure, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do EYPT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EYPT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EYPT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com