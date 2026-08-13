Ezurio Launches EZ BSP, Bringing Built-In Security and Long-Term Software Support to Every System-On-Module

Open-source board support package delivers secure boot, signed image updates, and at-scale manufacturing provisioning, with no proprietary lock-in

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a global leader in wireless modules, system-on-modules (SOMs), and IoT solutions, today announced the general availability of EZ BSP, the company's core board support package (BSP) and its foundational software offering across the Ezurio SOM range. EZ BSP goes beyond a standard BSP by building device security and long-term software lifecycle support directly into the same open-source Linux foundation engineering teams already use, closing a gap that standard silicon-vendor BSPs leave open.

A BSP is the foundational code that lets an operating system boot and run on specific hardware: for a SOM, the code that generates the Linux OS running on the module and its carrier board. Most vendor BSPs stop at hardware support. EZ BSP carries that same open-source foundation (including the Linux kernel, U-Boot, Yocto, and Buildroot) all the way through secure boot, signed image updates, and secure manufacturing at scale, without requiring proprietary tooling or a mandatory cloud service to get there. That combination meets a market shift that device makers are already facing: regulations such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) now require device makers to provide years of security updates and documented vulnerability handling, while products stay in the field for 7 to 15 years.

"Every device shipping today has to be updatable and defensible for years after it leaves the factory, and most BSPs simply weren't built with that in mind. EZ BSP takes the same Yocto and Buildroot foundation our customers already trust and adds the capability to do secure boot, signed updates, and manufacturing-scale provisioning as first-class features, not an afterthought bolted on at the end. It's the difference between a BSP that simply boots your hardware and one that lets you ship a secure product at volume with confidence," said Dan Kephart, Senior Product Manager at Ezurio.

Key capabilities with EZ BSP:

Chain of Trust: secure boot with a hardware root of trust, signed bootloader, signed kernel, and encrypted secure storage

Security BSP releases: LTS-based updates and SBOM generation for multi-year vulnerability management

One unified BSP spanning Ezurio's SMARC and OSM SOMs across NXP, TI, and MediaTek silicon

Production-grade image signing backed by AWS KMS, so private keys never leave a managed vault

At-scale manufacturing provisioning, already used by customers shipping hundreds of thousands of securely programmed SOMs per year

Device-side OTA updates powered by open-source SWUpdate, compatible with hawkBit™, AWS IoT, Azure Device Update, and more.

EZ BSP is available now on Ezurio's Nitrogen (NXP i.MX) SMARC + OSM SOM families and all Carbon (TI AM Sitara) OSM SOMs. EZ BSP will be available on Tungsten (MediaTek) SMARC SOMs in the second half of 2026.

For more information, visit: www.ezurio.com/ez-bsp

About Ezurio

Ezurio engineers embedded wireless connectivity and compute solutions that power connected devices worldwide, backed by deep expertise in software, security, regulatory compliance, and long-term lifecycle support. Our portfolio includes RF modules, system-on-modules, single board computers, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions designed to accelerate development and reduce time to market.

To learn more about Ezurio, visit www.ezurio.com

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For more information, please contact:

Elaine Baxter, Director Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-800-492-2320

SOURCE Ezurio