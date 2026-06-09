Ezurio Acquires Gateworks Corporation, Expanding its Embedded Compute Portfolio into Mission-Critical Markets

Adds Ruggedized SBC Engineering for Defense, Aerospace and Industrial customers to Ezurio's growing portfolio

AKRON, Ohio, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezurio, a leader in wireless connectivity and embedded compute solutions, today announced the acquisition of Gateworks Corporation, a California-based designer and manufacturer of industrial single board computers (SBCs) engineered for rugged, remote, and regulated environments.

Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, Gateworks holds AS9100D and ISO 9001 certifications, operates a U.S.-based SMT manufacturing facility, and brings an established customer base across defense, aerospace, railway, smart energy, and industrial automation. Gateworks' SBCs are powered by NXP processors, including the latest i.MX 95-based Catalina family, with options for AI acceleration, Wi-Fi HaLow, precision GPS, and satellite connectivity.

"We have long served high-criticality markets such as healthcare infrastructure, with defense platforms and avionics systems representing new areas for growth", said Mark Pugerude, CEO of Ezurio. "These are markets where reputation matters as much as performance, and where customers need a partner who can commit to the full lifecycle of a program. Gateworks gives us additional engineering depth and credentials to compete in those environments. For customers in defense, aerospace, and healthcare who require a long lifecycle, 'Made in America' solution, that partner is Ezurio."

The Gateworks acquisition reflects Ezurio's ongoing strategy to grow through targeted acquisitions that expand its embedded compute portfolio and open new high-value markets. Ezurio has built a strong foundation as a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of standard SMARC and OSM system-on-modules and custom SBC solutions on NXP, TI, and MediaTek platforms. Gateworks extends upon this foundation with a distinct, complementary capability: AS9100D-certified SBC engineering for the most demanding environments on earth, built in partnership with customers to meet their unique specifications.

"We built Gateworks on a simple belief that American engineering, held to the highest standards of quality and long-term commitment produces better outcomes for customers in the markets that matter most," said Gordon Edmonds, President, Gateworks Corporation. "That philosophy is exactly what drew us to Ezurio. Together, we can offer customers a depth and breadth of domestic embedded compute capabilities that neither of us could deliver alone."

Ezurio's certified RF module portfolio, spanning Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE and multi-protocol connectivity, is now directly available to Gateworks' customers as a fully supported connectivity solution. As "Made-in-America" requirements and supply chain resilience become decisive factors in program awards, Ezurio stands uniquely positioned as a domestic partner where origin, regulatory compliance, and long-term support matter as much as technical performance.

About Ezurio

Ezurio engineers wireless connectivity and embedded compute solutions that power connected devices worldwide, backed by deep expertise in software, security, regulatory compliance, and long-term lifecycle support. Our portfolio includes RF modules, system-on-modules, single board computers, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom solutions designed to accelerate development and reduce time to market.

For more information about Ezurio visit: ezurio.com

linkedin.com/company/ezurio-llc | x.com/ezurio_llc

About Gateworks

Gateworks Corporation is a leading supplier of industrial single board computers and embedded solutions for harsh and demanding environments. Based in San Luis Obispo, California, Gateworks designs and manufactures rugged computing platforms that enable advanced connectivity across industrial, transportation, energy, and infrastructure applications.

For More information about Gateworks visit: Gateworks.com

linkedin.com/company/gateworks-corporation

For more information, please contact:

Elaine Baxter, Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-800-492-2320

SOURCE Ezurio