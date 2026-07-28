F1 BUSINESS SUMMIT RETURNS TO FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX WEEKEND, NOVEMBER 19

Registration Now Open for Summit and Premium Race Week Packages; Actress and Comedian Heather McMahan to Host F1 Business Summit

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LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula 1® has announced the return of the F1 Business Summit to take place on Thursday, November 19, during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026 weekend, with registration packages now on sale.

Building on a successful inaugural event in 2025, the F1 Business Summit, which will be hosted at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and will explore the trends, partnerships, and innovations shaping the future of sport, culture and entertainment. As Formula 1 continues to experience unprecedented global growth, attendees will hear from influential executives and industry leaders across a dynamic lineup of conversations focused on leadership, fan engagement, hospitality, fashion and commercial growth.

Actress, stand-up comedian and podcast host Heather McMahan will serve as the host of this year's F1 Business Summit, bringing her signature humor, authenticity and dynamic stage presence to the event. Widely recognized for her sold-out national comedy tours, hit podcast Absolutely Not! and acclaimed streaming specials Son I Never Had! and Breadwinner, McMahan has built a loyal following through her sharp storytelling, relatable perspective and engaging on-stage presence.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said, "Formula 1 is experiencing remarkable global growth as we continue to apply the innovation and ambition that define our sport to reaching new audiences and elevating the fan experience. In just a few years, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most significant events in global sport and entertainment, bringing together the biggest names from Formula 1, business, technology, sport and culture. The Business Summit provides a unique platform to hear directly from these industry leaders, build meaningful connections, and exchange the ideas that will help shape the future of sport and entertainment."

The summit will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature networking opportunities and a curated series of conversations focused on the forces shaping modern sport. While additional programming details continue to be announced, including the event's keynote speaker, the current lineup includes:

Special Opening Remarks by Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 and Closing Remarks by Derek Chang, President and CEO of Liberty Media Corporation , each offering insights on the continued growth and global momentum of Formula 1.





and Closing Remarks by , each offering insights on the continued growth and global momentum of Formula 1. Elevating the Game: World-Class Hospitality and Experiential Partnerships in Sports

Panelists will dive into how sports organizations and brands are reimagining world-class hospitality through innovative partnerships and premium fan experiences. From curated VIP environments to immersive activations, industry leaders will discuss how they create high-impact moments that drive loyalty, revenue and deeper fan connection. John Slusher, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties Maggie Timoney, President and Chief Executive Officer of HEINEKEN USA





Panelists will dive into how sports organizations and brands are reimagining world-class hospitality through innovative partnerships and premium fan experiences. From curated VIP environments to immersive activations, industry leaders will discuss how they create high-impact moments that drive loyalty, revenue and deeper fan connection. Race Promotion Around the World: How Global Markets Shape the F1 Experience

From North America to Europe and Asia-Pacific, every Formula 1 circuit operates within a unique cultural, commercial and fan landscape. This session will bring together leaders from some of the sport's most established races to explore how regional dynamics influence everything from race promotion and ticketing strategies to fan experience and long-term growth. Travis Auld, Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation Bobby Epstein, Chairman of Circuit of the Americas Stuart Pringle, Chief Executive Officer of Silverstone





From North America to Europe and Asia-Pacific, every Formula 1 circuit operates within a unique cultural, commercial and fan landscape. This session will bring together leaders from some of the sport's most established races to explore how regional dynamics influence everything from race promotion and ticketing strategies to fan experience and long-term growth. Style, Speed and Sport: The Intersection of Fashion, Culture and Competition

From the runway to the paddock, Formula 1 is evolving into one of fashion's most influential stages. This panel will have leading voices across luxury, streetwear, beauty and global brands discussing how fashion is shaping – and being shaped by – elite sport. Deborah Yeh, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Sephora





From the runway to the paddock, Formula 1 is evolving into one of fashion's most influential stages. This panel will have leading voices across luxury, streetwear, beauty and global brands discussing how fashion is shaping – and being shaped by – elite sport. Keynote Discussion

Details on the keynote speaker and discussion to be shared at a later date.

Registration is now open with ticket packages designed to extend the experience beyond the summit:

VIP F1 Business Summit Package ($2,500 including taxes and fees): Includes access to the VIP seating section at the F1 Business Summit, merchandise bundle, Thursday Trackside Tavern at Paddock Club™ Rooftop race ticket, transportation to the Paddock Club and a track tour.

($2,500 including taxes and fees): Includes access to the VIP seating section at the F1 Business Summit, merchandise bundle, Thursday Trackside Tavern at Paddock Club™ Rooftop race ticket, transportation to the Paddock Club and a track tour. Summit Only Ticket ($550 including taxes and fees): Access to the full F1 Business Summit program on Thursday.

As part of its commitment to education in Nevada, Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will donate a portion of F1 Business Summit tickets to local university students, providing access to insights and networking opportunities with influential voices from across sports, business and entertainment. Additional details on the university ticket donation program will be shared soon.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the F1 Business Summit, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/f1-business-summit/.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Established in 2023, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is promoted by Formula 1®, in collaboration with Clark County. The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and sees drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 215 mph (346 kph) as they drive past some of the world's most iconic landmarks, hotels and casinos. Through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. has donated more than $2 million to non-profit organizations working to strengthen the local community. The 2026 race will take place on November 19-21, 2026, with a recently announced extension confirming the event in Las Vegas through 2037. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

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