BACKSTREET BOYS TO HEADLINE OFFICIAL F1® AFTERPARTY AT SPHERE DURING FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026, NOVEMBER 21

LAS VEGAS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) are partnering to debut F1® Afterparty, the Official Post-Race Show of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, featuring a special performance by the Backstreet Boys on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Sphere, where advanced technology is redefining the future of live entertainment.

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"Las Vegas is the only place in the world where Formula 1, the Backstreet Boys and Sphere can come together for one unforgettable night," said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "F1 Afterparty reflects what makes the Las Vegas Grand Prix so distinctive, giving fans the opportunity to see an iconic group like the Backstreet Boys perform at Sphere as part of a race weekend experience you can't find anywhere else."

"As Las Vegas welcomes visitors from around the world for Formula 1 weekend, Sphere will once again deliver entertainment at a scale unmatched by any other venue," said Jen Koester, President & Chief Operating Officer, Sphere. "F1 Afterparty will feature the Backstreet Boys, whose critically acclaimed, sold-out Sphere performances exemplify our commitment to bringing iconic artists together with groundbreaking technology to create experiences only Sphere can deliver."

With the race taking place November 19-21, guests can purchase the following ticket packages and add-on options:

T-Mobile General Admission + F1 Afterparty Ticket Package : Three-day general admission race ticket in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and access to F1 Afterparty. Starting at $925, including taxes and fees.

: Three-day general admission race ticket in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and access to F1 Afterparty. Starting at $925, including taxes and fees. T-Mobile Grandstands + F1 Afterparty Ticket Package: Reserved three-day grandstand seat in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and access to F1 Afterparty. Starting at $1,560, including taxes and fees.

Reserved three-day grandstand seat in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and access to F1 Afterparty. Starting at $1,560, including taxes and fees. Hotel + Race + F1 Afterparty Ticket Package: Multi-night hotel stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort connected to Sphere, a three-day race ticket in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and access to F1 Afterparty, bundled through Vibee. Starting at $2,062 per person.

Multi-night hotel stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort connected to Sphere, a three-day race ticket in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and access to F1 Afterparty, bundled through Vibee. Starting at $2,062 per person. F1 Afterparty Add-On : Existing T-Mobile Zone at Sphere ticketholders can add F1 Afterparty access to their race weekend experience starting at $116. Eligible ticketholders in all other Las Vegas Grand Prix fan zones can purchase F1 Afterparty access starting at $162.

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Visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/f1-afterparty for more information.

SOURCE FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX