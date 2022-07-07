Face Mask Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Strong Product Demand from the Healthcare Industry & Growing Adoption of Face Masks in the End-Use Industries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Mask Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for face masks among frontline health professionals (e.g., first responders, nurses, medical practitioners) is fueled by the development of respiratory infection-based pandemic illnesses, such as H1N1 and COVID-19. N95 respirator masks are becoming increasingly popular for protecting healthcare personnel from dangerous viruses and microorganisms.



Pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 and H1N1, and other infectious viruses have claimed millions of lives. Social isolation and the use of face masks are the only ways to protect people from contagious viruses. Governments increased production activities to avoid face mask shortages, which has fueled the expansion of the face mask market.



The global face mask material market is segmented into cotton, polypropylene and others (e.g., polyurethane, polyester, PET, rubber). In 2021, the polypropylene non-woven fabric segment dominated the market. Polypropylene, one of the major commodity plastic resins, is produced in large quantities in many countries. It can be easily converted into spun-bonded fabric and structured with a wide range of properties, so it is considered a major raw material for face mask production.



The global face mask by type market is segmented into surgical, N-series, respirators and others (e.g., dust resistant, procedural masks, fashion masks). In 2021, the surgical masks segment was dominant. These masks are mainly used in healthcare application, but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, many residential households started using them, leading to an increase in their market share.



The global face mask market by usage is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2021, the reusable mask segment was dominant. Shortages of disposable face masks, affordability and ease of use resulted in massive adoption of reusable face masks.



The global face mask market by distribution channel is segmented into online and offline. In 2021, the online sales segment was dominant. In the offline segment, major sales shares were contributed by retailers and convenience stores.



The global face mask market by application is segmented into healthcare, personal and industrial. In 2021, the healthcare sector dominated the application market, as it includes the primary users of respirators and surgical masks to prevent the inhalation of bacteria and viruses. Mandatory use of face masks in hospitals and clinics became part of the infection control strategy and helped to reduce cross contamination between patients and nursing staff.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for face masks equipment

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Highlights of the current market scenario, recent information, latest developments, and factors impacting the growth of the market

Description of different types of masks including surgical mask and N-series mask (N 95, N 99, etc.) and discussion on awareness of face masks usage due to coronavirus impact

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including 3M , Cardinal Health, Honeywell International and UVEX Group



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Face Mask Types

Surgical Mask

N-Series Mask

Different Mask Types

Awareness of Face Masks

Impact of the Coronavirus on the Face Mask Industry

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics and Supply Chain Analysis

Drivers

Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

Role of Social Media in Increasing the Demand for Masks

Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

Development of Face Masks with Advanced Technologies

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Severe Impact of Face Masks on the Environment

Opportunities

Growing Trends in Health Standards and Occupational Safety

Strong Product Demand from the Healthcare Industry

Growing Adoption of Face Masks in the End-Use Industries

Integration of Technology in Personal Protective Equipment

Challenges

High Product Prices in the Industrial Sector

Supply and Demand Gap

Slump in Demand for Personal Protective Equipment Products

Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Market for Face Masks by Mask Type

Chapter 6 Market for Face Masks by Material

Chapter 7 Market for Face Masks by Usage

Chapter 8 Market for Face Masks by Distribution Channel

Chapter 9 Market for Face Masks by Application

Chapter 10 Market for Face Masks by Region

Companies Mentioned

3M

Alpha Pro Tech Inc.

Cardinal Health

Gerson Co.

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Kowa Co. Ltd.

Moldex-Metric Inc.

Owens & Minor

Uvex Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq9n18

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets