FaceTec Issued New Patent by the USPTO

IP portfolio now includes 50 patents with 50 more patents pending

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTec, Inc., the world leader in 3D biometric cybersecurity and identity verification, is pleased to announce the recent grant of a new patent that brings FaceTec's IP portfolio to 50 issued patents. Another 50 patent applications are currently pending, and FaceTec expects continued growth of its patent portfolio. This continues to strengthen FaceTec's core IP protection on its 3D Liveness detection capability and numerous other aspects of its software platform. FaceTec's software has performed over 4 billion 3D Liveness checks in the last 12 months for a diverse range of enterprises and governments on six continents.

"FaceTec has the most capable and dedicated R&D team in biometrics, and we are constantly advancing remote 3D face verification security. FaceTec continues to build its own meaningful patent portfolios through innovation rather than trying to manipulate optics by purchasing outdated patent portfolios that were never commercially valuable," said Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO. "Our innovative in-house, US-based development team continues to provide biometric AI that successfully protects our growing global customer base day in and day out, while widening our technology moat."

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted U.S. patent 12,699,756 covering server nodes for autonomous authentication. Additionally, another patent grant covering the use of remotely collected biometric images to supplement a database is forthcoming. The issuance of these patents anchors FaceTec's IP protection with patent claims that further protect FaceTec's core technology.

The strength and durability of the IP protecting FaceTec's innovations was recently reaffirmed when the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) delivered a total victory for FaceTec in four separate Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceedings initiated by Jumio Corporation. The PTAB definitively upheld the patentability of 100% of the challenged claims across four of FaceTec's pioneering 3D Liveness patents. This sweeping victory not only cements the core IP that makes FaceTec's 3D Liveness the gold standard for secure identity verification, but also demonstrates that the company's extensive and growing patent portfolio will withstand the highest levels of legal scrutiny.

As made clear by FaceTec's patent infringement litigation against Jumio Corporation and iProov Ltd, FaceTec aggressively protects its IP rights. The new patent is now part of FaceTec's enforceable portfolio that will continue to increase as pending applications are granted, demonstrating FaceTec's commitment to leading-edge innovation. FaceTec is known for its transparency and provides honest and thorough information regarding its products and capabilities, and assistance to quickly and cost-effectively incorporate FaceTec software into third-party applications. Detailed technical information can be found at dev.facetec.com.

About FaceTec

FaceTec is a global force in the fight against identity fraud. For use on standard, ubiquitous digital devices, FaceTec's patented biometric security software solutions provide exceptionally secure, remote, unsupervised identity verification and authentication, ensuring that only the legitimate account owner is allowed access to their valuable or sensitive digital services, assets, and systems.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the US with staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Canada, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing over 4 billion 3D Liveness Checks in the last 12 months, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major e-commerce, global social networks, digital national IDs and mobile driver licenses, and much more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely bind, verify, and re-verify individuals based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching, UR® Codes, optical character recognition, Know Your Customer (KYC), and age estimation technology anchor the chain of trust in the IDV process for secure access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens-of-millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts - including high-resolution photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads - as well as against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all of which are now easily blocked. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only Spoof Bounty Program, FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected].

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at <1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps ® from standard 2D cameras

from standard 2D cameras UR ® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party remote identity verification

Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party remote identity verification $600,000 Spoof Bounty Program certified Level 4 in Spoof/Bypass Security Testing

Level 1-5 Certified 3D Liveness Detection, and Level 4 Bypass Certification

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N deduplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser. FaceTec sample apps are also available for free testing at dev.facetec.com.

About UR Codes

FaceTec's UR Codes enable codeholders to prove their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges with high confidence, both in-person and remotely. UR Codes can contain embedded, digitally-signed biometric and legal identity information, ensuring privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. Safely storing unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes provide secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer. For more information, visit the following resources:

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

SOURCE FaceTec, Inc.