Facial Recognition Industry Opportunity Assessment 2020-2027: Increasing Security Needs in Government Sectors for Employee Attendance and Identification

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Recognition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (2D, 3D), by Application (Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking & Monitoring), by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global facial recognition market size is expected to reach USD 9.93 billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Facial recognition is a contactless biometric solution that is a critical factor contributing to the market growth. Contactless solutions enable easy deployment in consumer devices. It is also very simple and convenient to use, further contributing to rising adoption. Apart from individual identities, the technology has an ability to gather demographic data on crowds, thus, increasing its usability. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth.



Increasing security needs in government sectors for employee attendance and identification is expected to be a key driver for the facial recognition market over the forecast period. Technology advancements such as cloud-based services and 3D recognition systems are further expected to fuel the overall adoption of facial recognition technology. Rising demand for data security has driven the adoption of technology across various organizations. Increased usage of personal devices as part of the BYOD policy in the IT sector has furthermore contributed to this growth.



Face recognition technology is less prone to security breaches as compared to traditional authorization methods as it requires humans in physical form to provide any kind of access, thereby providing a high level of security. For instance, In February 2020, Aware, Inc. announced that its software solution, Knomi, had been chosen by several leading banks in Latin America. The software solution aims to enhance the authentication and security for their mobile applications for clients all over the world. Clients will then be able to gain access to using facial recognition and authentication, replacing passwords, by logging onto their mobile banking application.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Face recognition is very easy to deploy and implement. It also provides a quick face detection and match process for identification/verification. These factors have substantially contributed to rapid adoption

The facial analytics segment is expected to portray a high CAGR of 20.8% over the projected period. Face recognition by using facial analytics provides high accuracy because this technology is relatively insensitive to changes in expression thereby providing accurate results

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rapid adoption of the technology in developing economics

is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rapid adoption of the technology in developing economics The key facial recognition market players areAware, FacePhi, NEC Corporation, IDEMIA, TECH5, Onfido, Ayonix Corporation, Gemalto, Cognitec Systems, Precise Biometrics, NtechLab, and Fujitsu

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Technological Advancements such as 3D Recognition Systems and Cloud-Based Solutions

Growing Adoption of Face Recognition in Different Verticals

Restraint

High Implementation Costs



