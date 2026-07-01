Facilio Ushers In The AI-Native Era Of CMMS

New AI-native capabilities automate and simplify FM workflows making facilities operations faster, more accessible, and easier to run

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilio Inc. announced the next evolution of its Connected CMMS platform, marking a shift from screen-based facilities software to AI-native operations. The release further builds on the autonomous AI capabilities introduced earlier this year with Facilio Atom. With this, Facilio now reimagines how facilities teams interact with their CMMS, making operations simpler, faster, and more accessible through AI-native experiences.

AI built inside CMMS to make your FM operations smarter and easier

Earlier this year, Facilio introduced Facilio Atom, a suite of AI agents designed to take on routine operational tasks such as handling service requests, coordinating vendors, validating invoices, tracking compliance, and generating reports. Since then, the role of AI in enterprise software has evolved rapidly. People increasingly expect to find information, complete tasks, and get answers through simple conversations rather than navigating multiple screens and applications. For facilities teams, this shift is especially urgent, as operations are still spread across work orders, vendor updates, compliance records, field notes, and reports, making speed and adoption harder than they should be.

This latest release extends that vision by bringing AI directly into the CMMS experience, making facilities operations easier to access, easier to use, and less dependent on traditional software workflows.

"Our mission is to make facilities management simpler, faster, and more accessible for everyone involved in running operations," said Prabhu Ramachandran, Co-Founder and CEO, Facilio Inc. "The next generation of enterprise software won't be defined by more screens or more workflows. It will be defined by how easily people can access information and get work done. By bringing AI into the core of the CMMS, we're making facilities operations more intuitive, more accessible, and better aligned with how teams work today."

Simplifying how FM Teams Work

For facilities teams, the CMMS has traditionally been a destination, a system users log into to update records, pull reports, track compliance, and manage work. The new capabilities are designed around a simple idea: the CMMS should no longer be confined to one application. It should be available wherever work happens, on-site, on mobile, in messaging channels, through voice, and inside AI assistants.

Prompt-based platform navigation — The entire CMMS becomes navigable in natural language: retrieving records, running reports, triggering approvals and reassignments, and configuring workflows by prompt instead of menus.

The entire CMMS becomes navigable in natural language: retrieving records, running reports, triggering approvals and reassignments, and configuring workflows by prompt instead of menus. Bulk document processing & smart findings — Inspections, reports, and records are processed at scale and turned into structured findings and recommendations, surfacing what matters without manual review.

Inspections, reports, and records are processed at scale and turned into structured findings and recommendations, surfacing what matters without manual review. Automated work-order validation — Completed work orders are checked against photos, time on site, and checklists, with incomplete or suspect closures flagged before sign-off.

Completed work orders are checked against photos, time on site, and checklists, with incomplete or suspect closures flagged before sign-off. Multi-channel field capture — Field and contractor updates from WhatsApp, email, or photo are captured and filed against the right work order automatically.

Field and contractor updates from WhatsApp, email, or photo are captured and filed against the right work order automatically. Access from any AI tool — Through a live MCP server, CMMS data and actions become reachable from Claude, ChatGPT, or Gemini, the system available where teams already work

AI-Native CMMS in Practice

Q3 Services, a facilities management services provider, recently extended its Facilio deployment with WhatsApp-based job management and AI voice agents, enabling engineers and customers to log, update, and close work requests without accessing the platform directly.

"Accurate and timely data is the foundation of effective facilities management. These innovative steps make it quicker and easier to ensure that all the data is collected accurately and on time, giving us a 360° view of what's happening. Frankly, it shifts CMMS up to a whole new level," said Lynne English, Operations Director for Integrated Facilities Management (IFM), Q3 Services.

These early deployments demonstrate how AI-native experiences can improve adoption, simplify operations, and make facilities technology more accessible to everyone involved in delivering service.

To experience the incredibly simpler and smarter CMMS visit https://facilio.com/product/atom-ai-assistants/

About Facilio Inc.

Facilio offers enterprise-grade SaaS platform that transforms property operations and maintenance for a global clientele across commercial offices, healthcare, retail, and education. Its solutions aggregate building data, optimize performance, and enable centralized control across portfolios. With headquarters in New York and offices in Dubai, Chennai, Bangalore, London, Sydney & Singapore, Facilio is backed by investors including Accel, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.

Learn more at www.facilio.com

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SOURCE Facilio Inc.