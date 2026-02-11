Facilio Launches Autonomous AI Agents to Automate Manual Back-Office Work in Facilities Management

Now live in early enterprise deployments, the Autonomous AI Agents run service, finance, and operations, cutting manual work by up to 40%

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilio Inc., a leading facilities operations and maintenance platform for large-scale enterprise portfolios, today announced the launch of its Autonomous AI Agent Suite – Facilio Atom , bringing fully autonomous execution to some of the most manual, back-office workflows in facilities management. The new purpose-built AI agents are designed to actively execute and coordinate facilities operations, not just document them, thereby automating up to 40% of repetitive work. Facilio's Agentic AI spans across three high-impact areas of facilities operations: Helpdesk Dispatch, Compliance Automation, Finance & Control.

Inside Facilio Atom AI Suite

Traditionally, FM operations rely on CMMS platforms that act as systems of record, documenting work and depending on human-triggered workflows. Facilio's Autonomous AI Agents go a step further, actively driving workflows forward by continuously executing routine tasks, keeping humans involved for oversight and exceptions where needed.

Facilio's Autonomous AI is intentionally built to be a tool-agnostic solution. These agents can be deployed independently, layering on top of existing CMMS, ERP, and finance systems, thereby allowing FM teams to automate workflows immediately, without rip-and-replace projects.

Prabhu Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Facilio Inc., said, "AI is moving from analysis to action, shifting work from being human-driven to system-driven. Facilities management is one of the last large operational domains still reliant on manual coordination. It is high time that FM operations evolve from being centered around a mere system of record into a system that keeps operations moving continuously. With autonomous agents, Facilio is enabling a new operating model where service delivery, compliance, reporting and management run with consistency at scale. We're entering the autonomous era in facilities and it's about to redefine the standard for operational performance."

Raj Subramanian, Chief Product Officer & Co-founder, Facilio Inc., said, "The most immediate impact of AI in FM isn't another chatbot or a dashboard, it's removing the drudgery for humans involved in FM operations. There's enormous repetitive work in facilities that requires humans to do intake and triage, coordination, approvals, invoice validation, reporting and supervisory work. Facilio's autonomous agents are built to take off a big chunk of that workload, operating on top of existing CMMS and finance systems. The result is simple: faster cycles, fewer misses, tighter controls, and an operational backbone that doesn't depend on who's online."

In early enterprise deployments, one such deployment at a large multinational FM service provider in the UAE demonstrates Facilio's AI Helpdesk live across multi-shift operations. Within days of going live, one of their customer support lines is now fully autonomous, responding to customer queries 24/7, creating and progressing service requests, escalating exceptions to supervisors, and keeping customers updated automatically. The result is a helpdesk that's consistently available, more reliable across shifts, and better equipped to reduce SLA risk while strengthening client trust.

Across other deployments, Facilio's agents have eliminated dozens of manual FM hours per month, detected invoice errors before client exposure, and improved SLA adherence, without adding headcount.

While the Autonomous Agents can operate independently, they are also natively embedded within Facilio's Connected CMMS Platform, positioning it as a leading platform for connected, autonomous facilities operations.

Facilio's Autonomous AI is available for enterprise facility owners, operators, and FM service providers globally. To see autonomous facility operations in action, visit facilio.com/ai.

About Facilio Inc.

Facilio offers an enterprise-grade SaaS platform that transforms property operations and maintenance for a global clientele across commercial offices, healthcare, retail, and education sectors. Facilio is backed by investors including Accel, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.

