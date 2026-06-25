Factor Announces Strategic Partnership with Bitsight

Alliance brings premier risk intelligence and next-generation agentic supply chain capabilities to customers across the globe

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor, the leading AI-powered supply chain cyber risk operations platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Bitsight, the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, making Bitsight a Premier Risk Intelligence Provider within the AI-native Factor platform.

The partnership enables organizations to seamlessly operationalize Bitsight's world-renowned cyber risk intelligence alongside Factor's groundbreaking agentic AI capabilities, creating a powerful combination that helps enterprises identify, prioritize and mitigate supply chain cyber risk at scale.

From its inception, Factor was built around a simple but ambitious vision: helping enterprises operationalize the rich telemetry generated by best-in-class cybersecurity technology providers. Founded by cybersecurity veteran Jason Thompson, who brings more than 20 years of experience in third-party and supply chain cyber risk management, Factor focuses on the operational layer of cyber risk management, transforming intelligence into action.

Today, Factor serves as the industry's first and only clearinghouse for supply chain cyber risk, enabling organizations to unify disparate datasets, automate workflows, and drive measurable business outcomes from the intelligence they consume.

At the center of this vision is the Factorverse, Factor's growing partner ecosystem designed to bring together best-in-class technologies and service providers. The Factor platform empowers customers to choose the risk intelligence, external signals, internal security telemetry and operational data sources that best align with their business requirements, creating a flexible, future-proof approach to cyber risk management.

Through this partnership, organizations can now leverage Bitsight's industry-leading cyber risk intelligence directly within Factor's operational framework, accelerating risk identification, remediation and supplier engagement.

Benefits of this partnership include:

Expanded reach and operational value of Bitsight's risk intelligence data, enabling organizations to drive more actionable outcomes from the insights they already trust.

enabling organizations to drive more actionable outcomes from the insights they already trust. A streamlined path to account expansion for resellers and channel partners, helping partners land new customers, increase platform adoption, and drive additional revenue opportunities through differentiated cybersecurity offerings.

helping partners land new customers, increase platform adoption, and drive additional revenue opportunities through differentiated cybersecurity offerings. Transforms traditional labor-intensive service delivery models into highly scalable AI-driven delivery models capable of generating SaaS-like margins while improving customer outcomes.

into highly scalable AI-driven delivery models capable of generating SaaS-like margins while improving customer outcomes. Best-in-class cyber risk intelligence combined with advanced AI-powered automation. Enterprise customers will see lower operating costs, improved supplier engagement, faster remediation cycles, and a significantly stronger supply chain security posture.

As organizations continue to face growing pressure to secure increasingly complex supply chains, Factor and Bitsight are committed to delivering the intelligence, automation, and operational capabilities needed to make cyber risk management more effective, scalable, and measurable.

Jason Thompson, founder and CEO of Factor, said: "Factor has partnered with Bitsight because delivering the best outcomes for our customers and their suppliers requires access to the highest quality risk intelligence available. Bitsight has established itself as the gold standard in cyber risk intelligence, and by combining its market-leading data with Factor's AI-powered operational capabilities, we're helping organizations move beyond simply understanding risk to actively reducing it."

About Factor

Factor is the AI-powered operational platform for supply chain cyber risk management. Designed to help enterprises operationalize risk intelligence from best-in-class technology providers, Factor enables organizations to automate workflows, improve supplier engagement, reduce operational costs, and strengthen cyber resilience across their extended enterprise ecosystem. Through its growing Factorverse partner ecosystem, Factor provides customers with the flexibility to integrate the data, intelligence, and services that best meet their needs. Website: https://factorcyber.com/

Media Contact

Shannon Van Every

Force4 Technology Communications

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SOURCE Factor Cybersecurity