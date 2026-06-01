Factor Brings Detection & Response to the Final Frontier: The Supply Chain

SCDR enables human-led decision-making at machine speed to address the industry's biggest cybersecurity challenge

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor, a cybersecurity company focused on securing the supply chain in the AI era, today announced the general availability of its Supply Chain Detection & Response (SCDR) platform. Factor SCDR is the industry's only solution designed to operate as the central clearinghouse for cyber risk across enterprises and their supply chains.

Despite billions of dollars invested in third-party risk management and supply chain cybersecurity over the past 15 years, the industry has failed to meaningfully reduce risk. Attackers continue to exploit suppliers and downstream partners to bypass hardened enterprise defenses. As AI accelerates adversary capabilities, less sophisticated suppliers are increasingly targeted to disrupt operations, steal intellectual property and customer data and fuel profitable ransomware attacks.

Enter the Factorverse. Operating at the apex of the supply chain cyber risk stack, Factor combines cutting-edge AI technology with best-in-class security data, intelligence and operational workflows to help organizations detect, prioritize and respond to supply chain cyber threats in real time.

The Factor SCDR platform provides:

Flexibility without vendor lock-in. Factor enables organizations to integrate the data that best fits their use cases, including threat intelligence, risk intelligence, internal telemetry, supplier-provided signals and third-party data sources. Powered by Factor Fabric – the platform's ingestion, provenance and normalization engine – security teams can swap, stack and augment data sources without disrupting operations, creating the most complete view of supply chain cyber risk possible.

Factor enables organizations to integrate the data that best fits their use cases, including threat intelligence, risk intelligence, internal telemetry, supplier-provided signals and third-party data sources. Powered by Factor Fabric – the platform's ingestion, provenance and normalization engine – security teams can swap, stack and augment data sources without disrupting operations, creating the most complete view of supply chain cyber risk possible. A unified operational layer for supply chain cyber risk management. Today's supply chain security market is fragmented across dozens of vendors, each focused on a narrow slice of the problem. Enterprises are left stitching together disconnected tools, teams and processes, with few established standards to guide either enterprises or suppliers toward a common operating model. Factor serves as the intermediary layer that helps organizations operationalize cyber risk management across the entire supply chain.

Today's supply chain security market is fragmented across dozens of vendors, each focused on a narrow slice of the problem. Enterprises are left stitching together disconnected tools, teams and processes, with few established standards to guide either enterprises or suppliers toward a common operating model. Factor serves as the intermediary layer that helps organizations operationalize cyber risk management across the entire supply chain. Machine-speed analysis with human-led decision-making. Factor helps security teams move from static assessments and spreadsheets to continuous monitoring and operational response, enabling organizations to identify material supply chain risks faster and coordinate action across internal teams and external partners.

Factor helps security teams move from static assessments and spreadsheets to continuous monitoring and operational response, enabling organizations to identify material supply chain risks faster and coordinate action across internal teams and external partners. A scalable model for service delivery partners. Traditional body shop consulting models are increasingly inefficient in a market demanding measurable outcomes. Factor enables MSSPs, consultancies and service delivery partners (SDPs) to expand service offerings, improve margins, and deliver scalable supply chain cyber risk operations powered by automation and AI.

As code becomes less of a defensible moat, Factor differentiates itself by solving the cross-organizational business process challenges that have long prevented meaningful supply chain cybersecurity and resilience.

Jason Thompson, founder and CEO, Factor, said: "The industry has focused on generating more data and deploying more tools to address supply chain cyber risk and resilience, but that has not produced better outcomes. The telemetry needed to address critical supply chain cybersecurity issues already exists, but the industry's fragmented approach has driven costs higher while delivering poor return on investment.

Factor was built to help organizations operationalize supply chain cyber risk management at scale. We are creating the connective tissue between enterprises, suppliers, service providers and intelligence sources so organizations can make better decisions faster and improve resilience across the ecosystem."

Factor SCDR is generally available today. Factor is hosting customer and partner briefings during the 2026 Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, June 1–3, in National Harbor, Maryland. Enterprise security teams, MSSPs and service delivery partners interested in a briefing, demonstration or partner program detail can visit factorcyber.com/contact.

About Factor

Factor is a cybersecurity company dedicated to securing the supply chain in the AI Era. The Factor platform enables enterprises, managed security service providers (MSSPs), service delivery partners (SDPs), and their customers to establish and maintain trust to the furthest edges of their supply chain. Architected as a clearinghouse for vendor risk evidence, Factor observes and acts across up to 12 degrees of separation in highly interconnected supply chain networks, normalizing AI-driven attack-surface intelligence, internal telemetry, and customer-selected data sources into a single, inspectable view of vendor risk. AI agents handle tactical vendor work, enabling partners to manage larger portfolios with smaller teams. Learn more at www.factorcyber.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Van Every

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Factor Cybersecurity